February 19, 2025

Mermaids return to Adventure Aquarium to swim with sharks and stingrays during monthlong festival

The events, which run on weekends from Feb. 21 to March 16, include magical photo ops and meet-and-greet opportunities.

Adventure Aquarium will be visited by mermaids Fridays through Sundays from Feb. 21 to March 16.

Adventure Aquarium is getting its annual fairytale transformation, as mermaids with glittering tails will make waves among the attraction's collection of sea critters.

The Mermaid festival returns to Camden on Fridays through Sundays from Feb. 21 to March 16. The events include visits from a group of "real-life" mermaids who swim with the sharks, hang out with stingrays and meet guests.

MORE: St. Patrick's Day parade adopts service theme for March 16 event in Center City

The folkloric creatures will dive in the aquarium's 550,000-gallon Shark Realm exhibit, which is home to sandbar, sand tiger and nurse sharks. Visitors can snap selfies through the exhibit's huge movie-screen-size window. 

At the aquarium's Stingray Beach Club, where cownose and southern stingrays live, mermaids will wade above the surface as they sing and say hello to guests. There will be a setup where people can have meet-and-greets and take a photo on a clamshell throne.

"This festival is truly one-of-a-kind, bringing to life the magic of mermaids — something you usually only encounter in movies or storybooks," Melissa Patterson, Adventure Aquarium events manager, said in a release. 

Adventure Aquarium — which will have extended hours on Saturdays and Sundays during the event, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — suggests making reservations in advanced since high demand is anticipated. Mermaids first swam at the aquarium in 2014.

Fridays through Sundays, Feb. 21-March 16
Times and ticket prices vary
Adventure Aquarium
1 Riverside Drive, Camden

