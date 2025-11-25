More News:

November 25, 2025

Essen Bakery permanently closes its two locations months after workers say they were kept in the dark through 'pause'

Former employees alleged that their bosses ghosted the staff over the summer during a supposedly temporary break.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Businesses Closures
Essen Bakery closed Kristin Hunt/for PhillyVoice

Essen Bakery opened its first location on East Passyunk Avenue, above, in 2016. The owners reportedly said they have permanently closed the shop's two locations after initially taking a 'pause' on May 31.

Essen Bakery has reportedly closed for good, following a monthslong pause that left employees in the dark.

Tova du Plessis, co-owner of the acclaimed business, told the Inquirer that she and her husband Brad had permanently shuttered their locations in South Philadelphia and Norris Square. The couple is considering filing for bankruptcy after several plans to relaunch collapsed, she added. Du Plessis, an alum of Zahav, received James Beard Award nominations for outstanding baker four times during the bakery's run from 2016 to 2025. Essen specialized in Jewish breads and pastries like challah, babka and rugelach. 

MORE: School District of Philadelphia reaches new contract with its principals union

Tova and Brad du Plessis did not immediately respond to request for comment. The Essen Bakery website has expired.

When the Du Plessises initially closed their stores on May 31, they characterized the move as a three-day "pause" to take care of "our people, our health, and our future." Several former employees said the announcement was news to them, and that their bosses kept delaying the relaunch in vague, scattered Slack messages. Eventually, the workers say, they stopped communicating with their staff altogether. 

The sources who spoke to PhillyVoice also alleged that unemployment benefits were offered late in the process, only after an employee asked, and some did not qualify for assistance, adding to their mounting financial difficulties. Workers who left comments on Essen Bakery social media pages asking about the situation noticed their remarks disappeared; they say they were subsequently blocked.

When the Du Plessises later described the ordeal as an opportunity to address their mental health struggles — and claimed "most, if not all, employees have been able to secure other jobs" — in a July 30 interview with the Inquirer, former staffers felt insulted. One of them discussed their bosses' behavior on TikTok.

"To just be blindsided and ghosted and then only to see and be spoken to and spoken about through an article — that just didn't sit right with me," Maranda Leecan, who posted the video, later said. "It made me feel mistreated and it made me feel like my story, what we went through, wasn't going to be told."

Ginny Payne, a former front-of-house worker, said the silence continued long after the summer. She did not hear of the permanent closure until Tuesday, when PhillyVoice reached out for comment.

"I think finally getting the confirmation that the place is closing is a load off of my mind, knowing that officially that chapter is over," she said via email. "At least now I can officially say to job interviewers that the place went out of business."

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Businesses Closures Philadelphia Bakeries

Videos

Featured

Visit NJ - Wow Christmas Markets

Wow Christmas Markets in New Jersey
Limited - IBEW125Main

IBEW Local 98 celebrates its 125-year anniversary

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Two men found guilty in 2023 fatal airport shooting of police officer

Richard Mendez Verdict

Sponsored

COPD affects more than smokers — and Philadelphia’s air quality makes awareness critical

Limited - Temple Lung Center COPD MAIN

Mental Health

Thanksgiving travel may be particularly stressful this year. Here are tips to cope with the uncertainties and frustrations

Thanksgiving Travel Stress

Holiday

Thanksgiving dining options in Philly

Thanksgiving restaurants

Holidays

Winter Wonderland Festival brings free holiday fun to Camden

Camden Winter Wonderland

Eagles

How to watch Eagles-Packers Monday Night Football game if you have YoutubeTV

Dallas Goedert Eagles Packers Stiff Arm

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved