September 10, 2025

Montgomery County man who shipped fake Xanax sentenced to 4 years in prison

Charles Dewayne Myers was accused of mailing bromazolam, a synthetic benzodiazepine that several attorneys general want to ban. The drug is not approved for medical use.

By Kristin Hunt
Charles Dewayne Myers, 28, was convicted of selling and shipping bromazolam, a synthetic benzodiazepine not approved for medical use, from drop boxes in Montgomery and Chester counties.

A Montgomery County man who sent thousands of drugs through the mail — and passed them off as Xanax — will spend up to four years in state prison.

Charles Dewayne Myers, 28, was sentenced last week following his conviction in May. According to prosecutors, he was involved in a large-scale operation that sold and mailed packages of bromazolam, a synthetic benzodiazepine, to various customers. Though bromazolam acts on the same brain receptors as Xanax, and also has sedative effects, it is not approved for medical use. 

It has been increasingly detected in counterfeit benzodiazepine preparations and toxicological samples. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stresses that, while bromazolam is often taken with fentanyl, it can be life-threatening even when users do not consume additional drugs. Narcan is ineffective at reversing an overdose, because bromazolam is not an opioid.

Myers was apprehended last year following a federal investigation. Prosecutors alleged he was sending bromazolam through the mail between July and September 2024, shipping tens of thousands of pills at a time through drop boxes in Montgomery and Chester counties. He was convicted on charges of representing non-controlled substances as a controlled substance and cocaine possession. Myers also will serve five years probation for identity theft.

Attorneys general from 21 states, including Pennsylvania, recently urged the Drug Enforcement Administration to criminalize the distribution of bromazolam under the Controlled Substances Act.

