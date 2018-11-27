More News:

November 27, 2018

Famed Central Park Mandarin duck spotted in North Jersey

The duck was seen in Bergen County

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Animals
Mandarin duck Xinhua/Li Rui/ Xinhua/Sipa USA

A Mandarin duck swims on a pond at the Central Park in New York, the United States, on Nov. 8, 2018. Mandarin ducks are native to East Asia and renowned for their dazzling multicolored feathers. This rare Mandarin duck, first spotted in early October, has become a new star at the Central Park, one of New York City's most-visited attractions.

The famous Mandarin duck that has been drawing crowds for months in New York City's Central Park has made another mysterious journey that is surprising bird watchers. 

The duck – a species that normally hails from China and Japan and was unexpectedly spotted in New York in early October – recently has been disappearing for a few days at a time and worrying its adoring fans. 

But a sighting discovered that the male duck travels to Bergen County, New Jersey, for a few days at a time. 

The duck caused mass panic among its fans when it disappeared from Central Park, but since then, bird watchers have spotted him not just in North Jersey, but also other areas west of the park up to the Hudson River.

According to the Manhattan Bird Alert account on Twitter, the duck was back home in Central Park safe and sound Tuesday morning. 

