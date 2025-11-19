Sweet Dreams family festival brings hands-on fun to the Philadelphia Art Museum

The Philadelphia Art Museum is hosting Family Festival: Sweet Dreams on Sunday, Dec. 7, a day of creative activities inspired by the museum’s new exhibition “Dreamworld: Surrealism at 100.” The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the main building. Admission is pay what you wish and free for members.

“Dreamworld: Surrealism at 100” is the museum’s major winter exhibition and the final stop on an international tour organized with the Centre Pompidou in Paris. The Philadelphia Art Museum is the only U.S. venue for the show, which celebrates one hundred years of Surrealist art through six thematic sections. A Philadelphia specific section highlights artists who fled Europe during World War II and continued their work in Mexico and the United States.

The festival brings those ideas to a child friendly level. Families can make dream themed art in the Art Kids Studio and visit a sensory friendly quiet space that will be available all day for visitors who need a break. The Great Stair Hall will be filled with surrealist inspired games that encourage kids to bend the rules and let their imaginations run wild.

Throughout the afternoon, local artist Devyn Dais will guide families through a collaborative portrait project on the Great Stair Hall Balcony. In a nearby gallery, visitors can take part in The Absurd Word, a poetry activity that uses prompts and pictures to inspire surrealist poetry. Younger children can join an interactive sing along in the Williams Forum, and the day also features a psychedelic themed music performance with coloring and other creative stations available nearby.

Sunday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Philadelphia Art Museum

2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy

Philadelphia, PA 19130

Pay-as-you-wish (free for members)

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.