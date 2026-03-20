Flashlight tours and crafts headline Family Fun Night at Constitution Center

Spring break gets a historical twist at the National Constitution Center, where Family Fun Night will keep the museum open late with hands-on activities and after-hours access to its exhibits.

The event is Wednesday, April 1, from 5 to 8 p.m., giving families a chance to explore the galleries at night, including flashlight tours through Signers’ Hall and access to exhibits like “America’s Founding.”

Across the museum, there will be crafts and demonstrations inspired by the 18th century. Guests can make beeswax candles, try embroidery, create prints and watch a working printing press in action.

The night also includes artifact spotlights in select galleries, a George Washington re-enactor and a silhouette artist offering free take-home portraits. A park guide from Independence National Historical Park will lead a session on Benjamin Franklin’s inventions, with replicas of tools like the glass armonica.

Storytime, games and a whirligig craft station will round out the activities. Pizza will be available for purchase. Tickets are $5.

Wednesday, April 1 from 5-8 p.m.

National Constitution Center

525 Arch St.

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Tickets: $5

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