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March 20, 2026

Flashlight tours and crafts headline Family Fun Night at Constitution Center

The after-hours spring break event lets families explore exhibits and try 18th-century activities.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Museums National Constitution Center
Flashlight Tours Constitution Center Provided Courtesy/National Constitution Center

Families can explore the National Constitution Center after hours during Family Fun Night, with flashlight tours, hands-on crafts and interactive activities inspired by 18th-century Philadelphia.

Spring break gets a historical twist at the National Constitution Center, where Family Fun Night will keep the museum open late with hands-on activities and after-hours access to its exhibits.

The event is Wednesday, April 1, from 5 to 8 p.m., giving families a chance to explore the galleries at night, including flashlight tours through Signers’ Hall and access to exhibits like “America’s Founding.”

Across the museum, there will be crafts and demonstrations inspired by the 18th century. Guests can make beeswax candles, try embroidery, create prints and watch a working printing press in action.

The night also includes artifact spotlights in select galleries, a George Washington re-enactor and a silhouette artist offering free take-home portraits. A park guide from Independence National Historical Park will lead a session on Benjamin Franklin’s inventions, with replicas of tools like the glass armonica.

Storytime, games and a whirligig craft station will round out the activities. Pizza will be available for purchase. Tickets are $5.

Family Fun Night

Wednesday, April 1 from 5-8 p.m.
National Constitution Center
525 Arch St.
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Tickets: $5

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

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