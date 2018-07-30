Learn the history of the 'Rocky Steps' from the people who made it famous

The Rocky Statue and the "Rocky Steps" are two of the most popular attractions in Philadelphia. Throughout the year, people pose for photos with the bronze statue, then race up the stairs, raising their arms in victory at the top.

On Tuesday, Aug. 7, hear the behind-the-scenes story of how the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art got to be so famous.

The public is invited to the "Rocky Steps" for a discussion with Steadicam inventor Garrett Brown – the iconic shot of Rocky Balboa running up the museum steps was made possible only by this camera stabilizing system – and Rocky Statue sculptor A. Thomas Schomberg.

Greater Philadelphia Film Office Executive Director Sharon Pinkenson and Rocky Stories author Michael Vitez will lead the talk.

After, all are invited to Sister Cities Park, located further down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, for a free screening of "Before Hollywood: Philadelphia and the Birth of the Movies."

The 2017 documentary reveals the untold story of Philly's place in film history. Producer Carrie Rickey and director Andrew Ferrett will introduce the film.

To get to the screening, either walk or take the Philly PHLASH. Also, remember to bring a blanket or lawn chair.

Wine from Chaddsford Winery, along with craft beer and movie snacks, will be available to purchase at the park.

Both events are part of the yearlong celebration of the Parkway’s centennial.

The Rise of the Rocky Steps Discussion

Tuesday, Aug. 7

6:30-8 p.m. | Free

Philadelphia Museum of Art steps

2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Tuesday, Aug. 7

8:15-9:30 p.m. | Free

Sister Cities Park

210 N. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103



