More Events:

July 30, 2018

Learn the history of the 'Rocky Steps' from the people who made it famous

After the discussion, there will be a screening of the documentary 'Before Hollywood: Philadelphia and the Birth of the Movies'

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Pop Culture Rocky
Stock_Carroll - Rocky Statue Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

People pose for a photograph with the Rocky Statue near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The Rocky Statue and the "Rocky Steps" are two of the most popular attractions in Philadelphia. Throughout the year, people pose for photos with the bronze statue, then race up the stairs, raising their arms in victory at the top.

On Tuesday, Aug. 7, hear the behind-the-scenes story of how the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art got to be so famous.

RELATED: Photos: Sylvester Stallone visits Rocky Statue | Philly has its very own Uber karaoke show host on YouTube, and his name is Driver Ed | This "Hamilton" star is returning to Philly for a special performance

The public is invited to the "Rocky Steps" for a discussion with Steadicam inventor Garrett Brown – the iconic shot of Rocky Balboa running up the museum steps was made possible only by this camera stabilizing system – and Rocky Statue sculptor A. Thomas Schomberg. 

Greater Philadelphia Film Office Executive Director Sharon Pinkenson and Rocky Stories author Michael Vitez will lead the talk.

After, all are invited to Sister Cities Park, located further down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, for a free screening of "Before Hollywood: Philadelphia and the Birth of the Movies."

The 2017 documentary reveals the untold story of Philly's place in film history. Producer Carrie Rickey and director Andrew Ferrett will introduce the film.

To get to the screening, either walk or take the Philly PHLASH. Also, remember to bring a blanket or lawn chair.

Wine from Chaddsford Winery, along with craft beer and movie snacks, will be available to purchase at the park.

Both events are part of the yearlong celebration of the Parkway’s centennial.

The Rise of the Rocky Steps Discussion

Tuesday, Aug. 7
6:30-8 p.m. | Free
Philadelphia Museum of Art steps
2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130

"Before Hollywood: Philadelphia and the Birth of the Movies" Screening

Tuesday, Aug. 7
8:15-9:30 p.m. | Free
Sister Cities Park
210 N. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Pop Culture Rocky Philadelphia Free Documentaries Discussions Rocky Statue Philadelphia Museum of Art Rocky Steps Screenings Movies History

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Carson Wentz looks great — and should have even more weapons at his disposal this season
072818_Wentz-Carson_usat

Odd News

Coyote spotted trotting about Chestnut Hill College's campus
Coyote sighting!

Investigations

Spring-Ford Area School District investigates teacher who wrestles as a Nazi
kevin bean blitzkrieg wwwa

Eagles

NFL analyst says Howie Roseman will be 'working the phones' to make trades
031018HowieRosemanDougPederson

Weddings

Carson Wentz shows off honeymoon photos, new tattoo
wildflowers by design wentz wedding

Food & Drink

Made in America hosting competition to choose festival's food vendors
05-Crowd_MadeInAmerica_Reinsel.jpg

Escapes

Lightning McQueen at Disneys Epcot

$109 & up -- Orlando Area Hilton Hotels With Over $200 in Extras
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - Washington DC

$149 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.