FanDuel bans bettor who heckled track star Gabby Thomas in Philadelphia

FanDuel has banned the online better who heckled track and field star Gabby Thomas as she competed at the Grand Slam Track event at Franklin Field on Saturday.

The bettor had taken to social media Monday to claim he "made Gabby lose" in the 100-meter-dash by heckling her during the race. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden won, which helped the better win his parlay — a bet that links two or more wagers together.

Thomas, a three-time Olympic gold medalist at the Paris Games last summer, later responded on X, calling out the "grown man" who followed her around the track "shouting personal insults."

FanDuel issued a statement to the Associated Press on Wednesday, acknowledging it had banned the better and saying the betting site "condemns in the strongest terms abusive behavior directed towards athletes. Threatening or harassing athletes is unacceptable and has no place in sports. This customer is no longer able to wager with FanDuel."

Despite the controversy, Thomas appeared to have enjoyed her time competing in Philly, posting on X that, after London, Philadelphia comes close to her favorite place to compete.

