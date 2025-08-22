Fantasy football tight ends: Depth charts, starters, total red zone targets and more

August 22, 2025
The tight end position is complicated and after a few top guys — like Brock Bowers and Trey McBride — there appear to be quite a bit of parity and question marks.
If you don't end up with an elite tight end and are picking one at the end of the draft and need more data, we've got you covered.
Below is a look at the depth chart at tight end for teams entering the 2025 season, along with the number of targets they received last season. The bolded players are on new teams, and italics mark the rookies:
|Team
|TE 1 (targets)
|TE 2 (targets)
|Cardinals
|Trey McBride (147)
|Tip Reiman (7)
|Falcons
|Kyle Pitts (74)
|Charlie Woerner (12)
|Ravens
|Mark Andrews (69)
|Isaiah Likely (58)
|Bills
|Dalton Kinkaid (75)
|Dawson Knox (33)
|Panthers
|Tommy Tremble (32)
|Ja'Tavion Sanders (43)
|Bears
|Colston Loveland (R)
|Cole Kmet (55)
|Bengals
|Mike Gesicki (89)
|Drew Sample (22)
|Browns
|David Njoku (97)
|Harold Fannin (R)
|Cowboys
|Jake Ferguson (86)
|Luke Schoonmaker (36)
|Broncos
|Evan Engram (64)
|Adam Trautman (22)
|Lions
|Sam LaPorta (83)
|Brock Wright (16)
|Packers
|Tucker Kraft (70)
|Luke Musgrave (10)
|Texans
|Dalton Schultz (85)
|Harrison Bryant (12)
|Colts
|Tyler Warren (R)
|Mo Alie-Cox (22)
|Jaguars
|Brenton Strange (53)
|Johnny Mundt (27)
|Chiefs
|Travis Kelce (133)
|Noah Gray (39)
|Chargers
|Will Dissly (64)
|Tyler Conklin (73)
|Rams
|Tyler Higbee (12)
|Colby Parkinson (49)
|Raiders
|Brock Bowers (153)
|Michael Mayer (32)
|Dolphins
|Warren Waller
|Julian Hill (19)
|Vikings
|TJ Hockenson (62)
|Josh Oliver (28)
|Patriots
|Hunter Henry (97)
|Austin Hooper (59)
|Saints
|Juwan Johnson (66)
|Foster Moreau (43)
|Giants
|Theo Johnson (43)
|Daniel Bellinger (17)
|Jets
|Taylor Mason (R)
|Jeremy Ruckert (28)
|Eagles
|Dallas Goedert (52)
|Grant Calcaterra (30)
|Steelers
|Pat Freiermuth (78)
|Jonnu Smith (111)
|Seahawks
|AJ Barner (38)
|Elijah Arroyro (R)
|49ers
|George Kittle (94)
|Luke Farrell (17)
|Buccaneers
|Cade Otton (87)
|Durham Payne (14)
|Titans
|Chigoziem Okonkwo (70)
|Gunner Helm (R)
|Commanders
|Zach Ertz (91)
|John Bates (13)
Here's one more tool: If your tight end is more touchdown-dependent rather than catch volume, you might want to nab a player who gets a lot of opportunities in the red zone.
|TE (team)
|Red zone targets
|TD
|Travis Kelce (KC)
|26
|3
|George Kittle (SF)
|21
|8
|Trey McBride (ARI)
|21
|1
|Sam LaPorta (DET)
|19
|5
|Hunter Henry (NE)
|19
|2
|Zack Ertz (WAS)
|18
|6
|Cade Otton (TB)
|16
|4
|Mark Andrews (BAL)
|15
|10
|Tucker Kraft (GB)
|15
|6
|Jonnu Smith (MIA)
|14
|6
Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports