Fantasy football tight ends: Depth charts, starters, total red zone targets and more

The tight end position is complicated and after a few top guys — like Brock Bowers and Trey McBride — there appear to be quite a bit of parity and question marks.

If you don't end up with an elite tight end and are picking one at the end of the draft and need more data, we've got you covered.

Below is a look at the depth chart at tight end for teams entering the 2025 season, along with the number of targets they received last season. The bolded players are on new teams, and italics mark the rookies:

Team TE 1 (targets) TE 2 (targets) Cardinals Trey McBride (147)

Tip Reiman (7) Falcons Kyle Pitts (74) Charlie Woerner (12) Ravens Mark Andrews (69) Isaiah Likely (58) Bills Dalton Kinkaid (75) Dawson Knox (33)

Panthers Tommy Tremble (32) Ja'Tavion Sanders (43) Bears Colston Loveland (R) Cole Kmet (55) Bengals Mike Gesicki (89) Drew Sample (22) Browns David Njoku (97) Harold Fannin (R) Cowboys Jake Ferguson (86)

Luke Schoonmaker (36) Broncos Evan Engram (64) Adam Trautman (22) Lions Sam LaPorta (83) Brock Wright (16) Packers Tucker Kraft (70) Luke Musgrave (10) Texans Dalton Schultz (85) Harrison Bryant (12)

Colts Tyler Warren (R) Mo Alie-Cox (22) Jaguars Brenton Strange (53) Johnny Mundt (27) Chiefs Travis Kelce (133) Noah Gray (39) Chargers Will Dissly (64) Tyler Conklin (73) Rams Tyler Higbee (12) Colby Parkinson (49) Raiders Brock Bowers (153) Michael Mayer (32) Dolphins Warren Waller Julian Hill (19) Vikings TJ Hockenson (62) Josh Oliver (28) Patriots Hunter Henry (97) Austin Hooper (59) Saints Juwan Johnson (66)

Foster Moreau (43) Giants Theo Johnson (43)

Daniel Bellinger (17) Jets Taylor Mason (R) Jeremy Ruckert (28)

Eagles Dallas Goedert (52) Grant Calcaterra (30) Steelers Pat Freiermuth (78) Jonnu Smith (111) Seahawks AJ Barner (38) Elijah Arroyro (R) 49ers George Kittle (94) Luke Farrell (17) Buccaneers Cade Otton (87) Durham Payne (14)

Titans Chigoziem Okonkwo (70) Gunner Helm (R) Commanders Zach Ertz (91) John Bates (13)







Here's one more tool: If your tight end is more touchdown-dependent rather than catch volume, you might want to nab a player who gets a lot of opportunities in the red zone.

TE (team) Red zone targets TD Travis Kelce (KC) 26 3 George Kittle (SF) 21 8 Trey McBride (ARI) 21 1 Sam LaPorta (DET)

19 5 Hunter Henry (NE) 19 2 Zack Ertz (WAS) 18 6 Cade Otton (TB) 16 4 Mark Andrews (BAL) 15 10 Tucker Kraft (GB) 15 6 Jonnu Smith (MIA) 14 6



