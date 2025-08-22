More Sports:

August 22, 2025

Fantasy football tight ends: Depth charts, starters, total red zone targets and more

A helpful guide to fantasy drafting tight ends this year.

By Evan Macy
Brock Bowers will be expensive to draft this year.

The tight end position is complicated and after a few top guys — like Brock Bowers and Trey McBride — there appear to be quite a bit of parity and question marks.

If you don't end up with an elite tight end and are picking one at the end of the draft and need more data, we've got you covered.

Below is a look at the depth chart at tight end for teams entering the 2025 season, along with the number of targets they received last season. The bolded players are on new teams, and italics mark the rookies:

TeamTE 1 (targets)TE 2 (targets)
CardinalsTrey McBride (147)
Tip Reiman (7)
FalconsKyle Pitts (74)Charlie Woerner (12)
RavensMark Andrews (69)Isaiah Likely (58)
BillsDalton Kinkaid (75)Dawson Knox (33)
PanthersTommy Tremble (32)Ja'Tavion Sanders (43)
BearsColston Loveland (R)Cole Kmet (55)
BengalsMike Gesicki (89)Drew Sample (22)
BrownsDavid Njoku (97) Harold Fannin (R)
CowboysJake Ferguson (86)
Luke Schoonmaker (36)
BroncosEvan Engram (64)Adam Trautman (22)
LionsSam LaPorta (83)Brock Wright (16)
PackersTucker Kraft (70)Luke Musgrave (10)
TexansDalton Schultz (85)Harrison Bryant (12)
ColtsTyler Warren (R)Mo Alie-Cox (22)
JaguarsBrenton Strange (53)Johnny Mundt (27)
ChiefsTravis Kelce (133)Noah Gray (39)
ChargersWill Dissly (64)Tyler Conklin (73)
RamsTyler Higbee (12)Colby Parkinson (49)
RaidersBrock Bowers (153)Michael Mayer (32)
DolphinsWarren WallerJulian Hill (19)
VikingsTJ Hockenson (62)Josh Oliver (28)
PatriotsHunter Henry (97)Austin Hooper (59)
SaintsJuwan Johnson (66)
Foster Moreau (43)
GiantsTheo Johnson (43)
Daniel Bellinger (17)
JetsTaylor Mason (R)Jeremy Ruckert (28)
EaglesDallas Goedert (52)Grant Calcaterra (30)
SteelersPat Freiermuth (78)Jonnu Smith (111)
SeahawksAJ Barner (38)Elijah Arroyro (R)
49ersGeorge Kittle (94)Luke Farrell (17)
BuccaneersCade Otton (87)Durham Payne (14)
TitansChigoziem Okonkwo (70)Gunner Helm (R)
CommandersZach Ertz (91)John Bates (13)


Here's one more tool: If your tight end is more touchdown-dependent rather than catch volume, you might want to nab a player who gets a lot of opportunities in the red zone. 

TE (team)Red zone targetsTD
Travis Kelce (KC)263
George Kittle (SF)218
Trey McBride (ARI)211
Sam LaPorta (DET)
195
Hunter Henry (NE)192
Zack Ertz (WAS)186
Cade Otton (TB)164
Mark Andrews (BAL)1510
Tucker Kraft (GB)156
Jonnu Smith (MIA)146


