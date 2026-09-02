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September 02, 2026

Fantasy football: 2026 mock draft roundup

What to expect when you're on the board in your upcoming fantasy football draft.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
Jahmyr-Gibbs-fantasy-Lions_090226 USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect/for PhillyVoice

Is Jahmyr Gibbs the consensus No. 1 overall fantasy pick?

If you haven't drafted yet, we've got a quick tool to help you prepare.

What is the first round going to look like? The second when it snakes back? What players should you reasonably expect to be on the board when you pick third overall? Or 10th?

Below, we compiled a brief mock draft round up, taking a look at four different websites and how their 12-team, half PPR drafts went earlier this week. The biggest takeaway, at least based on the sample of the four sources below, is that there is really no consensus whatsoever.

Be prepared for anything. Here's a look at what we found:

Round 1

PickESPNBleacher ReportFanSidedFantasy Pros
1Bijan RobinsonGibbsGibbsGibbs
2Jahmyr GibbsRobinsonRobinsonRobinson
3Puka NacuaMcCaffreyChaseNacua
4Ja'Marr ChaseTaylorTaylorSt. Brown
5Christian McCaffrey CookNacuaLamb
6Jonathan TaylorSmith-NjigbaMcCaffreyChase
7Jaxon Smith-NjigbaChaseCookSmith-Njigba
8 Amon-Ra St. BrownNakuaBarkleyCollins
9CeeDee LambSt. BrownSmith-NjigbaTaylor
10Derrick HenryLambSt. BrownMcCaffrey
11Justin JeffersonAchane LambCook
12James CookJeffersonWalkerBarkley


• The only real consistent part of these four drafts is the first two picks, which are chalk with the two top running backs.

• Picks three and four? Three different guys went third overall, and three different players went fourth. If you're picking in that spot, it doesn't appear that there is a wrong answer. Chase, St. Brown and Nacua are three pretty safe bets, while the running backs offer a little less certainty. 

• Derrick Henry's range is from 10th overall to 18th. Saquon Barkley's is between 8th and 22nd. Some people clearly stretched to get a running back before the skill level drop off.

Round 2

PickESPNBRFSFantasy Pros
13De'Von AchaneLondonHamptonWalker
14Saquon BarkleyC. Brown AchaneJefferson
15Jeremiyah LoveNabersJeffersonHenry
16Ashton JeantyAJ BrownAJ BrownC. Brown
17Kenneth WalkerOlave HenryAchane
18Chase BrownHenryC. BrownHampton
19Omarion HamptonRiceCollinsBowers
20George PickensJeantyJeantyJeanty
21AJ BrownHamptonLondonPickens
22Drake LondonBarkley K. WilliamsK. Williams
23Browk BowersMcBrideBowersJ. Williams
24Nico CollinsJosh AllenPickensMcBride


• The rookie, Jeremiyah Love, has a pretty big range here too. He doesn't get selected in the top three rounds with Bleacher Report, but is 15th overall at ESPN.

• Tight end is interesting as well. Brock Bowers is seemingly the top choice, but in the BR draft he goes after Trey McBride. Coleston Loveland is the second TE off the board at FanSided, but in the others it's McBride. It seems as though those three are the only guys to take early — if you miss out, wait a bit for that position.

• Let's talk quarterback. Only one is off the board in the first two rounds, with Josh Allen coming off the board at 24 overall via Bleacher Report. In the Fantasy Pros draft, it's actually Jalen Hurts as the top QB off the board. Lamar Jackson goes in Round 3 in BR but not until the fourth round in the other drafts.

Round 3

PickESPNBRFSFantasy Pros
25Trey McBrideWalkerAllenJalen Hurts
26Chris OlaveFlowersNabersLove
27Rashee RiceCollinsSmithAJ Brown
28Breece HallBowersWaddleTee Higgins
29Zay FlowersLamar JacksonLoveDrake London
30Tet McMillianPickensOlaveNabers
31Travis EtienneK. WilliamsFlowersJosh Allen
32Malik NabersSmithHigginsOlave
33Kyren WilliamsWilsonColeston LovelandDeVonta Smith
34Javante WilliamsMcMillianJ. WilliamsDrake Maye
35Emeka EgbukaDJ MooreMcConkeyMcMillian
36Garrett WilsonLadd McConkeyMcBrideHall

• Is Malik Nabers a stretch or a steal? Perhaps a Giants fan nabbed him 15th overall in the BR draft. He seems to be a third-rounder in the other ones. He's returning from a torn ACL and typically it's the year after the year after that see skill players return to form.

• One big glaring observation in Round 3 — the lack of running backs. ESPN has three going, while BR, FanSided and Fantasy Pros each see two drafted. There is an argument to be made that you either need to go zero RB, or get one in the first two rounds before the drop off.

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Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fantasy football NFL Philadelphia DeVonta Smith Saquon Barkley Jalen Hurts

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