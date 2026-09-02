Fantasy football: 2026 mock draft roundup

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What is the first round going to look like? The second when it snakes back? What players should you reasonably expect to be on the board when you pick third overall? Or 10th?

Below, we compiled a brief mock draft round up, taking a look at four different websites and how their 12-team, half PPR drafts went earlier this week. The biggest takeaway, at least based on the sample of the four sources below, is that there is really no consensus whatsoever.

Be prepared for anything. Here's a look at what we found:

Round 1

Pick ESPN Bleacher Report FanSided Fantasy Pros 1 Bijan Robinson Gibbs Gibbs Gibbs 2 Jahmyr Gibbs Robinson Robinson Robinson 3 Puka Nacua McCaffrey Chase Nacua 4 Ja'Marr Chase Taylor Taylor St. Brown 5 Christian McCaffrey Cook Nacua Lamb 6 Jonathan Taylor Smith-Njigba McCaffrey Chase 7 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Chase Cook Smith-Njigba 8 Amon-Ra St. Brown Nakua Barkley Collins 9 CeeDee Lamb St. Brown Smith-Njigba Taylor 10 Derrick Henry Lamb St. Brown McCaffrey 11 Justin Jefferson Achane Lamb Cook 12 James Cook Jefferson Walker Barkley



• The only real consistent part of these four drafts is the first two picks, which are chalk with the two top running backs.



• Picks three and four? Three different guys went third overall, and three different players went fourth. If you're picking in that spot, it doesn't appear that there is a wrong answer. Chase, St. Brown and Nacua are three pretty safe bets, while the running backs offer a little less certainty.



• Derrick Henry's range is from 10th overall to 18th. Saquon Barkley's is between 8th and 22nd. Some people clearly stretched to get a running back before the skill level drop off.



Round 2

Pick ESPN BR FS Fantasy Pros 13 De'Von Achane London Hampton Walker 14 Saquon Barkley C. Brown Achane Jefferson 15 Jeremiyah Love Nabers Jefferson Henry 16 Ashton Jeanty AJ Brown AJ Brown C. Brown 17 Kenneth Walker Olave Henry Achane 18 Chase Brown Henry C. Brown Hampton 19 Omarion Hampton Rice Collins Bowers 20 George Pickens Jeanty Jeanty Jeanty 21 AJ Brown Hampton London Pickens 22 Drake London Barkley K. Williams K. Williams 23 Browk Bowers McBride Bowers J. Williams 24 Nico Collins Josh Allen Pickens McBride



• The rookie, Jeremiyah Love, has a pretty big range here too. He doesn't get selected in the top three rounds with Bleacher Report, but is 15th overall at ESPN.



• Tight end is interesting as well. Brock Bowers is seemingly the top choice, but in the BR draft he goes after Trey McBride. Coleston Loveland is the second TE off the board at FanSided, but in the others it's McBride. It seems as though those three are the only guys to take early — if you miss out, wait a bit for that position.



• Let's talk quarterback. Only one is off the board in the first two rounds, with Josh Allen coming off the board at 24 overall via Bleacher Report. In the Fantasy Pros draft, it's actually Jalen Hurts as the top QB off the board. Lamar Jackson goes in Round 3 in BR but not until the fourth round in the other drafts.

Round 3

Pick ESPN BR FS Fantasy Pros 25 Trey McBride Walker Allen Jalen Hurts 26 Chris Olave Flowers Nabers Love 27 Rashee Rice Collins Smith AJ Brown 28 Breece Hall Bowers Waddle Tee Higgins 29 Zay Flowers Lamar Jackson Love Drake London 30 Tet McMillian Pickens Olave Nabers 31 Travis Etienne K. Williams Flowers Josh Allen 32 Malik Nabers Smith Higgins Olave 33 Kyren Williams Wilson Coleston Loveland DeVonta Smith 34 Javante Williams McMillian J. Williams Drake Maye 35 Emeka Egbuka DJ Moore McConkey McMillian 36 Garrett Wilson Ladd McConkey McBride Hall



• Is Malik Nabers a stretch or a steal? Perhaps a Giants fan nabbed him 15th overall in the BR draft. He seems to be a third-rounder in the other ones. He's returning from a torn ACL and typically it's the year after the year after that see skill players return to form.



• One big glaring observation in Round 3 — the lack of running backs. ESPN has three going, while BR, FanSided and Fantasy Pros each see two drafted. There is an argument to be made that you either need to go zero RB, or get one in the first two rounds before the drop off.

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