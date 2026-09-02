Fantasy football: 2026 mock draft roundup

September 02, 2026
If you haven't drafted yet, we've got a quick tool to help you prepare.
What is the first round going to look like? The second when it snakes back? What players should you reasonably expect to be on the board when you pick third overall? Or 10th?
Below, we compiled a brief mock draft round up, taking a look at four different websites and how their 12-team, half PPR drafts went earlier this week. The biggest takeaway, at least based on the sample of the four sources below, is that there is really no consensus whatsoever.
Be prepared for anything. Here's a look at what we found:
|Pick
|ESPN
|Bleacher Report
|FanSided
|Fantasy Pros
|1
|Bijan Robinson
|Gibbs
|Gibbs
|Gibbs
|2
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Robinson
|Robinson
|Robinson
|3
|Puka Nacua
|McCaffrey
|Chase
|Nacua
|4
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Taylor
|Taylor
|St. Brown
|5
|Christian McCaffrey
|Cook
|Nacua
|Lamb
|6
|Jonathan Taylor
|Smith-Njigba
|McCaffrey
|Chase
|7
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|Chase
|Cook
|Smith-Njigba
|8
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Nakua
|Barkley
|Collins
|9
|CeeDee Lamb
|St. Brown
|Smith-Njigba
|Taylor
|10
|Derrick Henry
|Lamb
|St. Brown
|McCaffrey
|11
|Justin Jefferson
|Achane
|Lamb
|Cook
|12
|James Cook
|Jefferson
|Walker
|Barkley
• The only real consistent part of these four drafts is the first two picks, which are chalk with the two top running backs.
• Picks three and four? Three different guys went third overall, and three different players went fourth. If you're picking in that spot, it doesn't appear that there is a wrong answer. Chase, St. Brown and Nacua are three pretty safe bets, while the running backs offer a little less certainty.
• Derrick Henry's range is from 10th overall to 18th. Saquon Barkley's is between 8th and 22nd. Some people clearly stretched to get a running back before the skill level drop off.
|Pick
|ESPN
|BR
|FS
|Fantasy Pros
|13
|De'Von Achane
|London
|Hampton
|Walker
|14
|Saquon Barkley
|C. Brown
|Achane
|Jefferson
|15
|Jeremiyah Love
|Nabers
|Jefferson
|Henry
|16
|Ashton Jeanty
|AJ Brown
|AJ Brown
|C. Brown
|17
|Kenneth Walker
|Olave
|Henry
|Achane
|18
|Chase Brown
|Henry
|C. Brown
|Hampton
|19
|Omarion Hampton
|Rice
|Collins
|Bowers
|20
|George Pickens
|Jeanty
|Jeanty
|Jeanty
|21
|AJ Brown
|Hampton
|London
|Pickens
|22
|Drake London
|Barkley
|K. Williams
|K. Williams
|23
|Browk Bowers
|McBride
|Bowers
|J. Williams
|24
|Nico Collins
|Josh Allen
|Pickens
|McBride
• The rookie, Jeremiyah Love, has a pretty big range here too. He doesn't get selected in the top three rounds with Bleacher Report, but is 15th overall at ESPN.
• Tight end is interesting as well. Brock Bowers is seemingly the top choice, but in the BR draft he goes after Trey McBride. Coleston Loveland is the second TE off the board at FanSided, but in the others it's McBride. It seems as though those three are the only guys to take early — if you miss out, wait a bit for that position.
• Let's talk quarterback. Only one is off the board in the first two rounds, with Josh Allen coming off the board at 24 overall via Bleacher Report. In the Fantasy Pros draft, it's actually Jalen Hurts as the top QB off the board. Lamar Jackson goes in Round 3 in BR but not until the fourth round in the other drafts.
|Pick
|ESPN
|BR
|FS
|Fantasy Pros
|25
|Trey McBride
|Walker
|Allen
|Jalen Hurts
|26
|Chris Olave
|Flowers
|Nabers
|Love
|27
|Rashee Rice
|Collins
|Smith
|AJ Brown
|28
|Breece Hall
|Bowers
|Waddle
|Tee Higgins
|29
|Zay Flowers
|Lamar Jackson
|Love
|Drake London
|30
|Tet McMillian
|Pickens
|Olave
|Nabers
|31
|Travis Etienne
|K. Williams
|Flowers
|Josh Allen
|32
|Malik Nabers
|Smith
|Higgins
|Olave
|33
|Kyren Williams
|Wilson
|Coleston Loveland
|DeVonta Smith
|34
|Javante Williams
|McMillian
|J. Williams
|Drake Maye
|35
|Emeka Egbuka
|DJ Moore
|McConkey
|McMillian
|36
|Garrett Wilson
|Ladd McConkey
|McBride
|Hall
• Is Malik Nabers a stretch or a steal? Perhaps a Giants fan nabbed him 15th overall in the BR draft. He seems to be a third-rounder in the other ones. He's returning from a torn ACL and typically it's the year after the year after that see skill players return to form.
• One big glaring observation in Round 3 — the lack of running backs. ESPN has three going, while BR, FanSided and Fantasy Pros each see two drafted. There is an argument to be made that you either need to go zero RB, or get one in the first two rounds before the drop off.
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