August 14, 2020

Fantasy football FLEX (RB, WR, TE) rankings for 2020 (Top 80, PPR)

By Evan Macy
Which skill players will score the most fantasy points? Perhaps the best draft strategy is to pick the best available and later fill in any holes.

We've already documented the best QBs for your fantasy draft, as well as each of the other positions individually. Now we'll order all of the best skill players in order across the RB, WR and TE positions.

There are a whole lot of non-QB's receiving interesting odds to win offensive player of the year, according to TheLines.com's consensus odds. Christian McCaffery is the best of the bunch, with a +1100 line. Following him, perhaps surprisingly, is Derrick Henry at just over +1400. Michael Thomas, Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott and Julio Jones follow.

2020 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:
QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF/ST | K | FLEX 

Will you be able to draft the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year? Here are our top 80 overall FLEX players for 2020 (PPR):

RankPlayerTeam
1Christian McCaffreyCAR
2Saquon BarkleyNYG
3Ezekiel ElliottDAL
4Alvin KamaraNO
5Michael ThomasNO
6Devante AdamsGB
7Dalvin Cook
MIN
8Derrick Henry
TEN
9Juilo JonesATL
10DeAndre HopkinsARI
11Joe MixonCIN
12Nick ChubbCLE
13Tyreek HillKC
14Chris GodwinTB
15Miles SandersPHI
16Travis KelceKC
17Kenny GolladayDET
18Allen Robinson
CHI
19Mike EvansTB
20Amari Cooper
DAL
21Josh Jacobs
LV
22Kenyon DrakeARI
23D.J. MooreCAR
24Adam ThielenMIN
25Clyde Edwards-HelaireKC
26Austin Ekeler
LAC
27JuJu Smith-Schuster
PIT
28Odell Beckham Jr.
CLE
29Todd Gurley
ATL
30James Conner
PIT
31George KittleSF
32Aaron JonessGB
33Robert WoodsLAR
34Chris CarsonSEA
35Calvin RidleyATL
36Zach Ertz
PHI
37Melvin GordonDEN
38Le'Veon BellNYJ
39Mark AndrewsBAL
40Cooper Kupp
LAR
41Tyler Lockett
SEA
42Keenan Allen
LAC
43A.J. BrownTEN
44D.K. MetcalfSEA
45Terry McLaurinWAS
46A.J. GreenCIN
47Leonard Fournette
JAC
48David Johnson
HOU
49Mark Ingram IIBAL
50Stefon Diggs
MIN
51Jarvis LandryCLE
52T.Y. HiltonIND
53Brandin CooksHOU
54Darren WallerLV
55David Montgomery
CHI
56Devin SingletaryBUF
57Tyler HigbeeLAR
58Courtland SuttonDEN
59Jonathan TaylorIND
60Raheem MostertSF
61D.J. CharkJAC
62DeVante ParkerMIA
63Henry Hunter
LAC
64Michael GallupDAL
65Julian Edelman
NE
66Evan Engram
NYG
67Cam AkersLAR
68D'Andre SwiftDET
69Ronald Jones IITB
70Hayden HurstATL
71Tyler Boyd
CIN
72Marquise BrownBAL
73Christian Kirk
ARI
74Marvin JonesDET
75Will Fuller
HOU
76Jordan HowardMIA
77James WhiteNE
78Jared CookNO
79Darius SlaytonNYG
80Diontae JohnsonPIT

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com's Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

