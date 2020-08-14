Fantasy football FLEX (RB, WR, TE) rankings for 2020 (Top 80, PPR)

August 14, 2020
Which skill players will score the most fantasy points? Perhaps the best draft strategy is to pick the best available and later fill in any holes.
We've already documented the best QBs for your fantasy draft, as well as each of the other positions individually. Now we'll order all of the best skill players in order across the RB, WR and TE positions.
There are a whole lot of non-QB's receiving interesting odds to win offensive player of the year, according to TheLines.com's consensus odds. Christian McCaffery is the best of the bunch, with a +1100 line. Following him, perhaps surprisingly, is Derrick Henry at just over +1400. Michael Thomas, Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott and Julio Jones follow.
Will you be able to draft the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year? Here are our top 80 overall FLEX players for 2020 (PPR):
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|2
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|3
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|4
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|5
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|6
|Devante Adams
|GB
|7
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|8
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|9
|Juilo Jones
|ATL
|10
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|11
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|12
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|13
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|14
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|15
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|16
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|17
|Kenny Golladay
|DET
|18
|Allen Robinson
|CHI
|19
|Mike Evans
|TB
|20
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|21
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|22
|Kenyon Drake
|ARI
|23
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|24
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|25
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|26
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|27
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|PIT
|28
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|CLE
|29
|Todd Gurley
|ATL
|30
|James Conner
|PIT
|31
|George Kittle
|SF
|32
|Aaron Joness
|GB
|33
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|34
|Chris Carson
|SEA
|35
|Calvin Ridley
|ATL
|36
|Zach Ertz
|PHI
|37
|Melvin Gordon
|DEN
|38
|Le'Veon Bell
|NYJ
|39
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|40
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|41
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|42
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|43
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|44
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|45
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|46
|A.J. Green
|CIN
|47
|Leonard Fournette
|JAC
|48
|David Johnson
|HOU
|49
|Mark Ingram II
|BAL
|50
|Stefon Diggs
|MIN
|51
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|52
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|53
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|54
|Darren Waller
|LV
|55
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|56
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|57
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|58
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|59
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|60
|Raheem Mostert
|SF
|61
|D.J. Chark
|JAC
|62
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|63
|Henry Hunter
|LAC
|64
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|65
|Julian Edelman
|NE
|66
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|67
|Cam Akers
|LAR
|68
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|69
|Ronald Jones II
|TB
|70
|Hayden Hurst
|ATL
|71
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|72
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|73
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|74
|Marvin Jones
|DET
|75
|Will Fuller
|HOU
|76
|Jordan Howard
|MIA
|77
|James White
|NE
|78
|Jared Cook
|NO
|79
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|80
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
