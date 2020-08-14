Fantasy football FLEX (RB, WR, TE) rankings for 2020 (Top 80, PPR)

Which skill players will score the most fantasy points? Perhaps the best draft strategy is to pick the best available and later fill in any holes.

We've already documented the best QBs for your fantasy draft, as well as each of the other positions individually. Now we'll order all of the best skill players in order across the RB, WR and TE positions.

There are a whole lot of non-QB's receiving interesting odds to win offensive player of the year, according to TheLines.com's consensus odds. Christian McCaffery is the best of the bunch, with a +1100 line. Following him, perhaps surprisingly, is Derrick Henry at just over +1400. Michael Thomas, Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott and Julio Jones follow.

Will you be able to draft the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year? Here are our top 80 overall FLEX players for 2020 (PPR): Rank Player Team 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR 2 Saquon Barkley NYG 3 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 4 Alvin Kamara NO 5 Michael Thomas NO 6 Devante Adams GB 7 Dalvin Cook

MIN 8 Derrick Henry

TEN 9 Juilo Jones ATL 10 DeAndre Hopkins ARI 11 Joe Mixon CIN 12 Nick Chubb CLE 13 Tyreek Hill KC 14 Chris Godwin TB 15 Miles Sanders PHI 16 Travis Kelce KC 17 Kenny Golladay DET 18 Allen Robinson

CHI 19 Mike Evans TB 20 Amari Cooper

DAL 21 Josh Jacobs

LV 22 Kenyon Drake ARI 23 D.J. Moore CAR 24 Adam Thielen MIN 25 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC 26 Austin Ekeler

LAC 27 JuJu Smith-Schuster

PIT 28 Odell Beckham Jr.

CLE 29 Todd Gurley

ATL 30 James Conner

PIT 31 George Kittle SF 32 Aaron Joness GB 33 Robert Woods LAR 34 Chris Carson SEA 35 Calvin Ridley ATL 36 Zach Ertz

PHI 37 Melvin Gordon DEN 38 Le'Veon Bell NYJ 39 Mark Andrews BAL 40 Cooper Kupp

LAR 41 Tyler Lockett

SEA 42 Keenan Allen

LAC 43 A.J. Brown TEN 44 D.K. Metcalf SEA 45 Terry McLaurin WAS 46 A.J. Green CIN 47 Leonard Fournette

JAC 48 David Johnson

HOU 49 Mark Ingram II BAL 50 Stefon Diggs

MIN 51 Jarvis Landry CLE 52 T.Y. Hilton IND 53 Brandin Cooks HOU 54 Darren Waller LV 55 David Montgomery

CHI 56 Devin Singletary BUF 57 Tyler Higbee LAR 58 Courtland Sutton DEN 59 Jonathan Taylor IND 60 Raheem Mostert SF 61 D.J. Chark JAC 62 DeVante Parker MIA 63 Henry Hunter

LAC 64 Michael Gallup DAL 65 Julian Edelman

NE 66 Evan Engram

NYG 67 Cam Akers LAR 68 D'Andre Swift DET 69 Ronald Jones II TB 70 Hayden Hurst ATL 71 Tyler Boyd

CIN 72 Marquise Brown BAL 73 Christian Kirk

ARI 74 Marvin Jones DET 75 Will Fuller

HOU 76 Jordan Howard MIA 77 James White NE 78 Jared Cook NO 79 Darius Slayton NYG 80 Diontae Johnson PIT



