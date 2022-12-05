Fantasy football injuries: The latest on Joe Mixon, Kenneth Walker, Lamar Jackson and more

No one ever said it would be easy.

With playoffs on the horizon for fantasy enthusiasts all over the land, the injuries are not letting up. A trio of starting quarterbacks left with injuries in Week 13, while stud running backs continue to deal with nagging injuries.

Here's an early look at the landscape of those hurt players and other fantasy relevant skill guys as we turn to an all-important Week 14:

Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals

We'll start with a running back explosive enough to win you your entire league. Mixon did not clear concussion protocols in time to play in Week 13, but he was seen practicing last week and it seems probable he will hit the field for Week 14.

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks

Walker left Sunday's win with an ankle injury that Pete Carroll called a "jam" — but details will trickle out over the next few days on how serious the ailment is. The rookie has been a huge lift to his fantasy managers and any missed time will certainly hurt. Seattle has a lot of banged up RBs, with Travis Homer and Tony Jones also hurt. It will be a tricky situation and one to watch closely if you have skin in the game in Seattle's running backs room.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

The former MVP hurt his knee in the first quarter Sunday and did not return. The injury is not season ending, but the sprain will likely cost Jackson some playing time. It comes at the worst possible moment, as the fantasy playoffs are starting and he will be on the bench for at least the start of them. Tyler Huntley is Jackson's backup and might actually be playable for fantasy managers against the Steelers next week.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins

An ankle injury sidelined him late in Miami's ugly loss to the 49ers, but there seems to be a pretty good chance he starts next week against the Chargers, at least according to Dolphins officials. His status throughout practice this week will be important to keep an eye on.

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, 49ers

We already touched on how Jimmy G's injury will impact the NFC playoff race. As far as fantasy? It remains to be seen if his understudy Brock Purdy will be fantasy relevant, but unless you are in a deep league, he's probably someone to avoid right away. He threw the ball a lot in the Niners' Week 13 win and it's possible there isn't a huge drop off in the production of San Francisco's skill players.

Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos

The entire Broncos offense has been frustrating from a fantasy (and fan) perspective this season and Sutton, who has disappointed catching passes from the underwhelming Russell Wilson, hurt his hamstring in Week 13. His status will be touch and go for next week.

Brandin Cooks, WR, Texans

Cooks had a calf injury that sidelined him throughout the week (but not all week) in practice and also held him out against the Browns. He'll have a shaky status to keep up with this week.

Hayden Hurst, TE, Bengals

Tight end options are always pretty limited beyond the top guys in fantasy and Hurts's calf injury could be one that takes him off the board for a week or so going forward.

Treylon Burks, WR, Titans

A huge hit on an epic touchdown catch has put Burks in the concussion protocol and he may miss some time if the head injury is serious. He's someone to keep an eye on early this week for updates.

Quez Watkins, WR, Eagles

Watkins has sort of been a big play or bust fantasy play this season, but he could be off the board in Week 14 if his shoulder injury winds up serious. He's having an MRI Monday.

