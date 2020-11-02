Fantasy football injuries: The latest on Calvin Ridley, George Kittle, Darrell Henderson and more

In a consequential week of games all across the NFL, there were more than a few injuries to consequential fantasy football players. Thankfully, none of them were season-ending, and the players on our list below are expected to return and contribute again after a brief absence.

But when will they be back? And who should fantasy enthusiasts look at to fill in?

Without further ado, here's the latest we know on some fantasy football stars who left their respective games with injuries on Sunday (or Thursday):





Calvin Ridley, WR, Falcons

Ridley's Thursday night foot injury certainly did damage to more than a few fantasy teams, as he was held out for most of the game and Julio Jones went off in his absence. The injury is a "mild foot sprain," and we will learn much more later this week when we see how much/if he practices. He was seen freely moving around on the sidelines during the game, and the extra few days off could help him recover.

George Kittle, TE, 49ers

The snake-bitten Niners can't seem to catch a break, as they lost three of their top offensive players to injury in Week 8. We'll start with the biggest name, which is Kittle, who hurt his foot midway through the game. Head coach Kyle Shanahan says it's not broken, which is a very good first step. Whether he is able to practice or needs to miss time (for the second time this year) is something we'll learn as the week drags on.

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, 49ers

Jimmy G is another San Francisco star looking to take a second stint on the bench, as an ankle injury could give Nick Mullins or C.J. Beathard a start in an upcoming game, depending on the severity of Garoppolo's leg.

Tevin Coleman, RB, 49ers

One last Niners hit, as Coleman re-injured the same knee that cost him a few games earlier this year. The Niners' running backs room is simply an infirmary at this point. JaMycal Hasty will be a start-worthy option again in Week 9.

Kenny Golladay, WR, Lions

Detroit's stud receiver didn't do much in Sunday's blowout against the Colts, exiting with a hip injury that may cots him some playing time. In his absence, Marvin Jones caught two touchdowns. He will become very fantasy relevant in Week 9 if Golladay is out.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts

Hilton didn't finish the Lions-Colts game either, leaving with a groin injury that did not allow him to return. Indy has a balanced pass attack, of which Hilton is the leader by a small margin. Marcus Johnson and Zach Pascal could see more targets if Hilton misses any games.

Darrell Henderson, RB, Rams

The Rams lost to the Dolphins and also lost their No. 1 running back in Henderson Sunday. His thigh injury was enough to keep him from returning and is an injury that will be worth monitoring as the week goes on. Luckily for the Rams, they have a 1A and 1B option in Malcolm Brown and Cam Akers, each of whom might be worth starting next week with (potentially) Henderson out.

Adam Humphries, WR, Titans

Humphries spent some time on the COVID Reserve list, and is now, unfortunately, working his way through the concussion protocol. His status will be in the air for the next week or so.

Gardiner Minshew, QB, Jaguars

There was a time during which Minshew was a fantasy darling. It's safe to say that time has ended. But for those in deep leagues or streaming QBs, Minshew is expected to miss Week 9 against the Texans with a thumb injury. It's a shame, as that would have been a favorable match up for the second-year signal caller. There is no clear starter yet, as reports say veteran Mike Glennon and rookie Jake Luton will battle it out for the job in practice this week.

Andy Dalton, QB, Cowboys

The nightmare that is the Ben DiNucci era in Dallas could be ending soon. According to head coach Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott's true backup is making progress through the concussion protocol and it seems likely he will be healthy enough to safely start Week 9 vs. the Steelers. His situation is worth monitoring, not only for those stuck with Dalton in fantasy but those who are hoping for production from his weapons, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Amari Cooper and others.

