Fantasy football injuries: Updates on Christian McCaffrey, Puka Nacua, Josh Jacobs and more

The NFL season is less than two weeks away, which means there are just two weekends left for fantasy drafts. If yours is coming up, we've got a useful post for you just below.

Here's a quick whip-around to look at some fantasy-relevant skill players and quarterbacks who could be worth passing on — or drafting as normal — if they're on your draft board. We've included the latest intel from training camps and we've organized each injury into tow categories: worth worrying about or a likely nothing burger.

Worth some worry

Puca Nakua, WR, Rams

Let's preface this by saying it's a low level of worry, but Nakua's groin injury continues to linger. He was expected back in practice last week, but as of August 28 he still has not returned. If he's back on the field a few days before the opener it's a nothing burger. But if we're past Labor Day and Nakua hasn't hit the field, it could be a real issue. Draft him with a little caution.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers

Proceed with caution here too, as Green Bay's RB1 was arrested back in May, and charged this week with two misdemeanors. MarShawn Lloyd is behind him on the depth chart.

Kevin Monangai, RB, Bears

Expected to take a leap in 2025, a hyperextended knee has him sidelined right now, though he avoided serious damage which is definitely a positive development. Still, he's missed a huge chunk of camp. He could be ready for Week 1, but also could not. His absence makes D'Andre Swift that much more valuable.

Zack Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks

After tearing his ACL in January for the eventual Super Bowl champs, Charbonnet is likely to miss at least the first four weeks of the regular season as he tries to make his return.

Malik Nabers, WR, Giants

A healthy Nabers is a first-round pick. Is he healthy? Will he be able to recreate his epic production as a rookie? The wideout is on the field "stacking practices," but it's unknown when he'll play in game conditions. And it's unknown if he'll be at 100% in Week 1, trusting his surgically repaired knee. Drafting him is a risk with a high reward.

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers

He has a toe injury and has missed considerable time this summer. It seems like a 50-50 notion at this point that he'll be ready to play Week 1 — watch his practice status closely.

WanDale Robinson, WR, Titans

Robinson may have a concussion after a hit in joint practices Thursday and if he's in the concussion protocol anything could happen. Keep an eye on the progression of his diagnosis.

Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs

The Chiefs are calling Worthy's recent shoulder injury a "sprain" and not serious. He should be fine for Week 1. So why is he in the worry category for us? He just can't stay healthy. He tore his Labrum in the season opener in 2025 and until he can prove he can stay healthy, his fantasy stock should take a hit.

George Kittle, TE, 49ers

Kittle tore his Achilles against the Eagles in the postseason and he's still on the PUP list.

Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers

Kraft tore his ACL in Week 8 but was taken off the PUP list in July, and has been easing his way back into form in camp. He has not participated in full team drills yet so he's a player to keep an eye on.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Jets

The 16th overall pick a few months ago is working back from sports hernia surgery. The team is adamant he'll be back for Week 1, but as a fantasy team owner I'd exercise caution until he's practicing in full. He's currently on the Jets' PUP list.

Nothing burger

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

The multi-time MVP and Super Bowl champ has been full go this training camp and offseason after his torn ACL in 2025. He's sitting out the final preseason game just for safety reasons not because he's hurt.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers

If you see an injury designation next to McCaffrey's name, push past it. Yes, he has pretty strong history of injury but when he's heathy he's a league winner. And according to the Niners, he is healthy and will be starting in Week 1.

Breece Hall, RB, Jets

A goin injury has had him sidelined for about two weeks, but the typical recovery time from his ailment is 2-3 weeks which lines Hall up to start in Week 1. He's been doing side work in practice and should hit the field sometime before the season kicks off.

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders

A low ankle sprain was the diagnosis for Jeanty last week and he's been keeping weight off his leg since. The Raiders say he is "on the mend" and still on track to play when the season opens in two weeks.

Jeremiah Love, RB, Cardinals

The No. 3 overall pick has a minor ankle injury and has a few more weeks to heal before the season kicks off. If seems as though the assumption is he'll be ready Week 1, and there's a good chance he's 100% as well. He should still be drafted as a high volume RB1.

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers

Hubbard has a hamstring injury and has plenty of time to heal up for the season opener.

Treyveon Henderson, RB, Patriots

Despite the second-year back not traveling with his team this week due to an ankle injury, the team says he's going to be "good to go" for Week 1.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Commanders

The Washington backfield is banged up a bit right now, as Croskey-Merritt remains sidelined with a goin injury he sustained last week. Teammates Rashaad White and Jeremy McNichols are also currently sidelined. He is expected to return to practice well ahead of the start of the regular season.

Luther Burden, WR, Bears

The speedy wideout hurt his groin on August 8 but was back on the field this past Wednesday, all but assuring a healthy start to the season (assuming no setbacks).

Mike Evans, Christian Kirk, De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, 49ers

These three wideouts are missing practice in San Francisco right now but they should all be back for the season. Evans has a quad strain, Kirk a calf strain and rookie Stribling is day-to-day with hamstring tightness. The soft tissue aspect of this is troubling but there are five weeks to Week 1. Still, perhaps the newly inked Deebo Samuel is worth a late round pick?

Josh Downs, WR, Colts

Downs sat out some recent practices with a calf injury that is believed to be minor.

Michael Pittman, WR, Steelers

The newly acquired wide receiver has been out since August 8, but he's starting to suit up in practices and has some time left to ramp up to full speed. He's been dealing with a minor ankle ailment.

Alec Pierce, WR, Colts

With Michael Pittman gone, Pierce is the WR1 for Indy — and he was just removed from the PUP list after recovering from "clean up" surgery on his ankle back in March. His activation implies he's expected to play in Week 1.

Tyler Warren, TE, Colts

A groin injury has Warren sidelined but with so much time left before the season kicks off, there is not much doubt he can be healthy for the second weekend in September.

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