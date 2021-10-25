Fantasy football injuries: Updates on Miles Sanders, Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley, Nick Chubb and more

Thankfully for fantasy football team owners — many of whom struggled mightily to field an entire roster of playable skill players in Week 7 — there were not a ton of new injuries across the NFL slate. However there were some significant setbacks to key, widely started guys like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders.

What's the damage to these guys going forward and how will it trickle down their respective rosters? And what's the latest news on the eventual returns of Nick Chubb, Saquon Barkley and other previously wounded stars?

Here's a look at the latest on those and other injuries across the fantasy football landscape following Sunday's action...

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

There is a greater concern in Kansas City after the Chiefs were absolutely blown apart by the Titans on Sunday, but as the team tries to right the ship they did receive good news, that Mahomes — following one of his worst performances ever — did not sustain a concussion in Week 7 and is expected to be ready to be fully ready to go in the team's next game.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders

Jacobs got hurt midway through Las Vegas' big win over the Eagles Sunday with a chest injury that is being called minor. If he indeed did avoid serious injury, he should be fine with an extra week off prior to Week 9 (the Raiders and Ravens are the only teams with byes this week). Still, keep an eye on him and consider starting Kenyon Drake even if he doesn't miss time, as Drake has been a serviceable No. 2 in the revitalized Vegas run game.

Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles

There has been no word, of yet, as to how injured Sanders' ankle is. All we know is he left the game late in the first quarter with some obvious pain, and needed a cart to take him into the locker room. Having not returned, there is reason to believe the setback could hold him out at last a week or two, if not longer. Kenny Gainwell and Boston Scott could become fantasy relevant quickly, though it will be interesting to see if the Eagles add a bigger, downhill runner as Gainwell and Scott are both smaller, speed-oriented backs, whether that's elevating Jordan Howard from the practice squad or looking elsewhere.

Jonnu Smith, TE, Patriots

Smith had a pair of big catches for the Pats before he was forced out of their blowout win over New York with a shoulder injury. If he misses time, the other tight ends — like Hunter Henry — will obviously get a boost in their fantasy value for New England.

Nick Chubb, RB, Browns

The Browns didn't really seem to miss Chubb — nor Kareem Hunt (currently on IR) — in their Thursday night win. Their ground game was firing on all cylinders and made those who nabbed D'Earnest Johnson off of waivers look like geniuses. Will the Johnson train continue to next week? Reports out of Cleveland imply that the team is optimistic that Chubb's calf will be good to go in Week 8, relegating Johnson to the No. 2 spot, a spot that can still be playable in fantasy as Hunt has demonstrated. That's especially true if Hunt plays but isn't 100 percent.

Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns

One more Cleveland update, or rather a lack of one, as the team is unsure what the immediate future is for Mayfield as he struggles to fight through his shoulder injury. Case Keenum looked fine last week and shouldn't offer much of a drop off in production in Week 8.

Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants

There are a ton of fantasy relevant Giants currently on the injured list, like Sterling Shepard, Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney, but the one with the most anticipated return is Barkley, whose ankle injury has cost him two weeks so far. Reports say the team believes there is an "outside chance" that he plays in New York's next game, but having Devontae Booker ready to go is a wise choice, as it looks like one more missed game could be in the cards for the first round fantasy pick.

Dawson Knox, TE, Bills

Knox has come on as a playable fantasy option at tight end this season as he's clearly struck a connection with quarterback Josh Allen. However, a setback last week led to surgery this week, and he is expected to miss a few weeks while he rehabs his fractured hand.

