More Sports:

August 20, 2024

Fantasy football: Why you need to draft more than one rookie in 2024

If you aren't packing your fantasy team with rookies, you aren't really trying.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
Fantasy-football-Tank-Dell-CJ-Stroud_081924_USAT Katie Stratman/USA Today Sports

Neither of these guys got taken in fantasy drafts last year.

If there is one tip we can give a fantasy football manager — based on the trends of the last few years — it's absolutely draft at least one rookie.

In fact, you should probably draft more than one. Stash them on your bench. Monitor them on waivers. Be on rookie watch.

History suggests that rookies gain steam in the second half of a season, just when you need them in the fantasy playoffs. They are also typically improperly rated by fantasy rankings and therefore offer immense value if you can hit on a player later in a draft who ends up as a starter.

Rookies are incredibly valuable as keepers. Puka Nacua, Tank Dell and C.J. Stroud were all picked up off waivers in most leagues last season, and in keeper leagues, those players count as late-round picks.

Bolded in the tables below are the rookies who were underrated in their initial fantasy "offering." Consider all of this data when you're strategizing to build your team:

PosPlayer2023 ADP2024 ADP
RBBijan Robinson8.84.6
RBJahmyr Gibbs36.79.7
WRJordan Addison78.4131.6
WRJaxon Smith-Njigba83.091.7
WRQuintin Johnston96.1154.6
WRZay Flowers100.056.8
RBZach Charbonnet107.2128.1
QBAnthony Richardson125.556.1
TEDalton Kincaid146.959.2
WRJonathan Mingo152.1NR
TE Sam Laporta152.929.8
WRMarvin Mims154.2176.7
WRJalin Hyatt163.1NR
RBRoschon JohnsonNR161.7
WRDontayvion WicksNR153.9
WRPuka NacuaNR15.0
WRTank DellNR57.2
WRRashee RiceNR66.8
WRJayden ReedNR65.3
QBCJ StroudNR51.3

Last season 13 of 20 rookies increased their fantasy value — 65% — which is a pretty good hit rate. It was even better in 2022-to-2023:

PosPlayer2022 ADP2023 ADP
RBBreece Hall44.436.6
RBDameon Pierce70.557.0
RBJames Cook92.077.6
RBKenneth Walker III92.947.9
WRDrake London102.244.1
WRChris Olave110.420.4
RBBrian Robinson Jr.112.794.2
WRSkyy Moore118.1109.1 
WRGeorge Pickens123.670.0
WRTreylon Burks129.388.7
RBZamir White130.5153.7
WRRomeo Doubs134.1127.7
TETrey McBrideNRNR
WRChristian WatsonNR48.6
WRGarrett WilsonNR15.6
WRJameson WilliamsNR120.3


In 2022 every single rookie fantasy player — besides McBride, who broke out a year later, and Zamir White, who is slated to start for the Raiders this season — improved their fantasy stock after just one season. If you picked up Garrett Wilson as a non-ranked free agent sometime two years ago, you have him for a second season as an immensely valuable keeper.

The 2021 class:

PosPlayer2021 ADP2022 ADP
RBNajee Harris13.36.4
TEKyle Pitts44.040.6
RBJavonte Williams57.419.1
RBTrey Sermon67.0119.4
RBMichael Carter76.698.5
WRJ'Marr Chase77.311.5  
WRDeVonta Smith84.186.6
WRJaylen Waddle105.244.2
QBTrey Lance118.897.6
QBTrevor Lawrence126.7148.3
QBJustin Fields132.0151.3
WRElijah Moore134.087.9
RBRhamondre Stevenson
134.186.4
RBChuba Hubbard134.1126.4
QBMac Jones147.8163.9
RBKenny Gainwell155.4119.2
WRRondale Moore161.3165.1
WRTerrance Marshall162.2ND
WRAmon Ra St Brown162.685.6
TEPat Freiermuth163.3121.5
QBZach Wilson176.4182.9
RBElijah MitchellND41.7
 RBTravis EtienneND42.0
WRRashod BatemanND93.6
WRLadarius ToneyND110.9


Most rookies drafted in 2021 held their value at worst, with most of them getting better ADP in their second season. Getting good value is the entire purpose of a fantasy draft and rookies are like investments in stock. They may not average 15 points per game in the first few weeks of the season, but the season is a grind and they could by Week 13.

Here is 2020's rookie class and their leap to 2021:

PosPlayer2020 ADP2021 ADP
RBClyde Edwards-Helaire5.618.3
RBJonathan Taylor33.311.9
RBCam Akers52.2**
RBJ.K. Dobbins69.9**
WRCeeDee Lamb102.631.1
WR Jerry Jeudy111.668.1
RBD'Andre Swift62.733.7
WRJalen Reagor112.4161.0
WRHenry Ruggs III114.1122.5
QBJoe Burrow143.8110.2
WRJustin Jefferson135.423.3
RBZack Moss86.576.9
WRBrandon Aiyuk154.655.8
WRTee HigginsND64.6
RBKe'Shawn Vaughn125.9ND
WRMichael Pittman Jr.156.097.7
QBTua TagovailoaND158.0
RBA.J. Dillon123.379.0
WRLaviska Shenault Jr.ND92.1
RBAntonio Gibson81.614.4
WRBryan EdwardsND151.6
QBJustin HerbertND61.2
WRChase Claypool166.961.3
QBJalen HurtsND95.1

**Was drafted relatively highly and assumed a starter before season-ending injury.

You can see the trend loud and clear. Here's one more class from 2019:

PosPlayer2019 ADP2020 ADP
RBDavid Montgomery29.757.5
RBJosh Jacobs31.89.4
RBMiles Sanders52.413.4
RBDevin Singletary82.952.8
RBTony Pollard83.3119.8
RBDarrell Henderson Jr.96.0127.0
QBKyler Murray109.861.1
RBJustice Hill111.8NR
RBAlexander Mattison127.297.0
WRD.K. Metcalf132.845.6
TET.J. Hockenson136.2140.0
WRMecole Hardman138.6109.6
RBDamien Harris143.4103.3
WRDeebo Samuel153.187.7
WRK'Neal HarryND154.4
TENoah FantND115.6
WRMarquise BrownND
57.7
WRA.J. BrownND42.2
WR Diontae JohnsonND
94.0


So what should you do in 2024? Well, obviously there are a few top-line rookies everyone is talking about, like Marvin Harrison Jr. or Caleb Williams. But beyond them, there are a handful of potential rookie steals who could be household names in 2025.

Here are five that we think should be on your radar:

Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders

Daniels has legs. He also will be manning a Commanders team that could be trailing a lot, and that has some relatively decent weapons on offense. He could be a garbage time points king if he finds the end zone a starting caliber QB.

Jaylen Wright, RB, Dolphins

The Fins absolutely love speed, and their running back room is packed full of it. Raheem Mostert is getting old, and De'Von Achane is injury-prone. There's a chance Wright hits the field this season and is part of a two-man speed tandem next season with Achane. Get him while he's cheap.

Trey Benson, RB, Cardinals

Benson is a talented No. 2 in Arizona backing up James Conner, a running back who is oft-hurt. No need to overthink this one.

Keon Coleman, WR, Bills

There might not be a better opportunity for a wide receiver to break out than in Buffalo right now. Gone are Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. The Bills' second-round pick could see a ton of targets and if he makes the most of them he might become Josh Allen's favorite target. 

Ricky Pearsell, WR, 49ers

If Brandon Aiyuk does get traded, Pearsell becomes a must-draft in every league. Until he does, he's the No. 3 in a pecking order that contains an over-used and often injured Deebo Samuel, and an unhappy Aiyuk. This could be a slick keeper for 2025.

Fantasy Football Rankings, 2024
QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF | K

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fantasy football NFL Philadelphia Eagles Puka Nacua

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - Lucy

Test your Jersey Shore IQ with these little known facts about NJ's beach towns
Limited - Temple Health - Dr Soans Talking with Patient

Combining breakthrough weight-loss drugs with bariatric surgery for lasting results

Just In

Must Read

Politics

John Fetterman says he's skipping DNC to spend time with family

John Fetterman skipping DNC

Sponsored

Paving the Lane to Better Mental Health

LIMITED - lane-johnson-audience.

Mental Health

Scrolling through videos on your phone only makes boredom worse

Phone Scrolling Boredom

Arts & Culture

Sculptures made from bottle seals coming to Philly art museum

Salvaged art

Sixers

One thought on each member of the Sixers' likely final roster

Yabusele 8.18.24

Festivals

Inaugural Pennsylvania Chocolate and Coffee Festival set for September

Chocolate Coffee Festival

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved