Fantasy football: Sit Kirk Cousins, Laviska Shenault Jr., sit Baker Mayfield in Week 5

We finally have some scheduled bye weeks (for the Packers and Lions) and a ton of injuries heading into Week 5, so just as it is every week, making decisions correctly is important as ever.



As we do every Thursday, we've singled out a player at each position we recommend starting and sitting for their upcoming games. In contrast to no-brainer decisions (yes, you should probably start Alvin Kamara every week), we are highlighting players on the fringes, who are not your first or second choice but who may be on your radar due to circumstances.

Here are our Week 5 sit and start picks:

Quarterback

Start: Kirk Cousins, Vikings (vs. Seahawks)

Until the Seahawks defense proves it otherwise, they are not a particularly formidable pass defense unit and that alone makes Cousins a start-able option in Week 5. Add to that the fact that the quarterback appears to be building more and more chemistry and trust for rookie wideout Justin Jefferson, and Cousins may post some decent numbers against Seattle — especially if they are trailing (which they should be).

Sit: Baker Mayfield, Browns (vs. Colts)

Mayfield has yet to eclipse 220 passing yards in a game this season and has thrown just over 25 times per game through the first four of the season. With the Browns dominating ground game, the opportunity just isn't there. In Week 5, Mayfield could be even less proficient going up against the Colts defense, a unit allowing just 9.5 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

Running back

Start: Jerick McKinnon, 49ers (vs. Dolphins)

Keep a close eye on Raheem Mostert, who is as of right now not expected to be ready to play in Week 5. If he sits, the majority of the workload will likely go to McKinnon again, the lone healthy running back from San Francisco's top three. He may split a little time with Jeff Wilson, but Wilson is not expected to challenge the RB1 or to get a ton of carries. This may be the last time McKinnon pays off as a starter after he was an expensive get off waivers.

Sit: Rex Burkhead, Damien Harris, James White, Patriots (vs. Broncos)

No Patriots running back has more than 45% of snaps played this season. No running back has run the ball more than 30 times over four games this season. Damien Harris had 17 rushes for 100 yards last week in his return to the field, but with Bill Belichick, who have no idea who the workhorse will be from week to week. There is no telling if Harris, even after his impressive debut, will get called on much. Back in Week 3, Burkhead caught three touchdown passes. He had one target through the air a week later. All three of the RB listed above are desperation plays, but none of them really has a reliably high floor against the Broncos in Week 5.

Wide receiver

Start: Laviska Shenault Jr., Jaguars



Rookie wide receivers are beginning to make a big impact as Shenault operates in the shadow of Justin Jefferson, CeedDee Lamb and others. But the second round pick has had five targets (and a few carries) in each of his last two games and has a favorable match up ahead with the Texans struggling, and Vernon Hargreaves likely covering him (with Bradley Roby following D.J. Chark). There is high boom potential but also bust. We think he's worth a try this week.

Sit: Brandin Cooks, Texans

On the other side of this Week 5 match up is the winless Texans and Cooks, who had zero catches on three targets last week. The week before, he had 23 total receiving yards. He is yet to score a touchdown. If Cooks is worth a start, let alone a spot on your roster he'll have to prove it first.

Tight end

Start: Eric Ebron, Steelers

The Eagles defense was torched last week by George Kittle. And while Ebron is obviously not Kittle, he is a talented tight end and should get a fair amount of targets against Philly's lackluster linebacking corps. Don't be surprised if he finds the end zone more than once.

Sit: Greg Olsen, Seahawks

Olsen has been solid but not overly impressive this season so far with just one touchdown and 18 targets through four games. These are not eye popping numbers, and it's clear that Russell Wilson prefers throwing to his talented speedy wideouts. Olsen is not a desirable start in Week 5.

