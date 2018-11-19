Fantasy football Week 12 injuries: The latest on Kerryon Johnson, Marcus Mariota, O.J. Howard and more

Week 11 of the NFL season gave us the walking wounded to include in the below injury report, as more and more offensive weapons find themselves beat up, or even done for the year (poor Alex Smith).

As we do every week, here's the latest news on the most noteworthy of injuries and some advice on early players to target on waivers or to consider starting in Week 12.

Marcus Mariota, QB, Titans

Tennessee's mobile quarterback didn't return after injuring his elbow (sort of, but not really... more on that in a second) last week, and looked to be in discomfort on the sidelines. Of course, the Titans are hopeful he'll be back next week but there's a good chance he may sit Week 12. This will effect fantasy output as Blain Gabbert could get the start.

According to reports, the injury concern may not actually be his elbow, but numbness in his upper body.

Rob Gronkowski, TE, Patriots

The oft-injured Tom Brady target is eyeing a Week 12 return to the Patriots, when they face the Jets, as he continues to battle lingering back injuries. With the Patriots slipping to the third seed in the AFC, Brady is itching to get Gronk back on the field.

“We’ll see. I don’t know. We’ll see how it goes, We haven’t even practiced this week,” Brady said during an interview for the radio station WEEI. “I think he’s itching to get back. He’s a big difference-maker when he’s on the field. I hope he is out there, but we’ll see. It is up to the trainers and coaches and up to Rob to see how he feels. We have practice this week, and we’ll see what we can do.”

Kerryon Johnson, RB, Lions

The Lions rookie running back will face his first NFL setback this week, as a knee sprain took him out of Detroits game Sunday late. It is not expected to be an ACL tear, pending an MRI early this week. He is listed as week-to-week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. LeGarrette Blount stands to benefit if Johnson is out next week.

O.J. Howard, TE, Buccaneers

On the last drive of Tampa's loss to the Giants Howard left with an ankle injury and was doubtful to return. That designation should put more of a fantasy spotlight on Cameron Brate for next week.

Brandon LaFell, WR, Raiders

Filling in as the Raiders top wideout, LaFell ruptured his Achilles last weekend and it is feared his season is over. With Jordy Nelson also hurt, there seem to be murky waters in Oakland as far as start-able fantasy players go. Seth Roberts now becomes an important find in fantasy leagues.

Jimmy Graham, TE, Packers

The Green Bay tight end broke his thumb back on Thursday night and his availably going forward has yet to be determined. Lance Kendricks will get the reps next week in Graham's stead if he can't play.

DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant, WR, Dolphins

Injury news from both sides of the spectrum came for Miami wideouts as the team clings to playoff hopes at 5-5. Parker looks poised to return in Week 12 against the Colts, reports say. Contrastingly, Grant tore his Achilles vs. the Packers a few days ago and will have the requires surgery, his season is done.

Robbie Anderson, WR, Sam Darnold, QB, Jets

Anderson and Darnold each missed practice Monday, Anderson with an ankle injury and Darnold with a foot injury. The duo is likely to be questionable all week and their statuses will be up in the air as the end of the week approaches.

Doug Martin, RB, Raiders

Martin hurt his ankle Sunday and it may be more serious than first expected.

"I thought it was going to be one of those, 'Tweak it and just run on it and be back good again,' but it just kept lingering," Martin told reporters.

