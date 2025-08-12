More Sports:

August 12, 2025

Fantasy football running back rankings, 2025: Plenty of mid-round options available

Looking at the top 25 fantasy running backs headed into 2025 and the best strategy.

JMosher-V1.jpg
By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
072325_Eagles-Saquon-Barkley_ColleenClaggett-5257.jpg Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Running back Saquon Barkley during Eagles training camp at the NovaCare Complex on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

Running backs were once the titans of fantasy football. Twenty years ago, if you didn't draft a running back in the first or second round, you probably didn't win your league. In fact, you probably came in last.

Somewhere along the line, too many NFL teams started going with the dreaded (for fantasy) RBBC approach, using timeshares at the position that narrowed the number of true workhorses. In 2014, only two NFL players rushed for double-digit touchdowns. In 2015, the highest number of rushing TDs was 11, and only five reached that total while 13 different WRs produced at least 10 touchdowns that same season. 

Over the past few years, the bellcow back has started to creep back into the game and the fantasy landscape. Guys like Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Dalvin Cook, Josh Jacobs, Nick Chubb, Jonathan Taylor, James Conner and others have produced at least one double-digit touchdown season since the start of 2020, helping owners win their league championships.

While wide receivers are still the dominant point-producers and the fantasy game's most important commodities, getting the right running backs early can help you win a championship. The same goes for finding the right mid-round value. There's only a handful of running backs reliable enough to take in the first two rounds, and after that, it's worth the wait as you stockpile receivers.

The elite 

Four RBs are worthy of your first-round pick, including a rookie who's an excellent option for keeper/dynasty leagues – Jamyhr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley, and Ashton Jeanty. Of these four, Gibbs and Robinson are the safest. They both catch passes, and they both rack up rushing yards. Robinson carried the ball more last year, but Gibbs showed he can handle a bigger workload when David Montgomery went down. You can't go wrong with either, I just prefer the explosion of Gibbs, who averages 6.0 yards per touch, to Robinson's 5.3. But we're really splitting hairs.

Barkley is bound for some regression after a ridiculously high workload last year, but his unique home-run ability makes him a threat to score nearly every time he touches the ball, so he's still a fantasy elite. Jeanty is somewhat risky as a rookie, but he has an overall RB1 ceiling because of his fit with Pete Carroll's run-heavy preference. 

Here's the list of RBs worth taking in Rounds 1-2.


RANK  PLAYER TEAM 
Jahmyr Gibbs Lions 
 2Bijan Robinson Falcons 
 Saquon BarkleyEagles 
Ashton Jeanty Raiders 
Christian McCaffrey 49ers 
De'Von Achane Dolphins 
 Derrick HenryRavens 
 Josh JacobsPackers 
Chase BrownBengals 
10 Jonathan Taylor Colts 

Notes: Go ahead and put Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton and Bucs second-year pro Bucky Irving into your second-round mix in deeper leagues, I won't fault you. But remember, Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh likes to spread carries, and Irving's size (5-10, 195 pounds) doesn't scream "workhorse." Can't see either of these guys getting north of 275 touches.

The next best

If you're the kind of owner who goes WR-WR in the first two rounds – a perfectly acceptable and potentially league-winning approach – you'll love the selection of mid-round running backs who might lack the explosion and home-run hitting appeal of Gibbs and Barkley but get enough of a workload that guarantees production points.

Here's a list of RBs I wouldn't take until Round 4 at the earliest, though they can absolutely score you enough points to be an RB1 for a championship-caliber roster.  

 RANK PLAYER TEAM
 11Breece Hall Jets 
 12Kyren Williams Rams 
 13 Kenneth WalkerSeahawks 
14 Chuba Hubbard Panthers 
15 James Conner  Cardinals 

 

Potential breakouts

Rookies can be league-winners; see Bucky Irving last year and Travis Etienne and De'Von Achane in 2023. This year, you want to take fliers on Patriots RB TreyVeon Henderson and Steelers RB Kaleb Johnson. Henderson is a dual-threat who won't be a bellcow but could see a 60-40 touch split with Rhamondre Stevenson by midseason. Johnson's expertise as a zone-scheme runner blends perfectly with Steelers OC Arthur Smith's playbook. Johnson might start the year sharing carries with Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell but watch his stock soar when the calendar turns to October.  

Vikings RB Jordan Mason will share touches with Aaron Jones, who is 30 and comes off 305-touch season. Kevin O'Connell's emphasis on the run to nurture J.J. McCarthy should lead to enough carries for Mason to make him a legit RB3 option with RB2 upside if Jones gets hurt.  Keep an eye also on Cowboys rookie Jaydon Blue, whose speed and explosion should boost him into a prominent role in Dallas' lackluster run game.

Buyer Beware

Bills RB James Cook scored 16 touchdowns last year but his receiving yards dropped by more than 150 yards, his overall yards from scrimmage dropped by 300 yards, and the Bills haven't made a long-term commitment to him. The 16 TDs seems flukish after Cook rushed for just two TDs in each of his first two seasons. Commanders RB Brian Robinson averages just 4.3 yards per carry, sometimes plays second-fiddle in the run game to his QB, and doesn't catch the ball enough. The Commanders are high on rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

Here's the rest of the top 25:

 RANK PLAYER TEAM 
16 TreyVeon Henderson Patriots 
17 Kaleb Johnson Steelers 
18 D'Andre Swift Bears 
19 David Montgomery Lions 
20 Isaiah PachecoChiefs 
21 Tyrone Tracy Giants 
22 James Cook Bills 
23Alvin Kamara Saints 
24Jerome Ford Browns 
25 Aaron Jones Vikings 
SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters.

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

JMosher-V1.jpg

Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff

mosher@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fantasy football NFL Philadelphia Bijan Robinson Saquon Barkley

Videos

Featured

20161106_RuntheBRidge_BS1205_599.JPG

Cooper Norcross Run the Bridge returns Nov. 2 with new Philadelphia Runner partnership
Limited - Visit St. Mary's Pier450

An affordable waterfront getaway awaits in St. Mary’s County, Maryland

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

Wildwood home built with Shamrock bar's upper floors is for sale

Wildwood Shamrock Bar

Sponsored

Your next getaway: Clarion County, PA

Limited - Clarion Main

Adult Health

Are you really allergic to penicillin?

Penicillin Allergies

TV

New documentary details Longwood Gardens' massive renovation

Longwood gardens documentary

Family-Friendly

World's largest bounce house in SJ

Limited - BigBounceAmerica01.jpg

Eagles

Eagles game balls: Saquon Barkley steals the show again at training camp

072325_Eagles Saquon Barkley_ColleenClaggett-5946.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved