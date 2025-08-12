Fantasy football running back rankings, 2025: Plenty of mid-round options available

August 12, 2025
Running backs were once the titans of fantasy football. Twenty years ago, if you didn't draft a running back in the first or second round, you probably didn't win your league. In fact, you probably came in last.
Somewhere along the line, too many NFL teams started going with the dreaded (for fantasy) RBBC approach, using timeshares at the position that narrowed the number of true workhorses. In 2014, only two NFL players rushed for double-digit touchdowns. In 2015, the highest number of rushing TDs was 11, and only five reached that total while 13 different WRs produced at least 10 touchdowns that same season.
Over the past few years, the bellcow back has started to creep back into the game and the fantasy landscape. Guys like Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Dalvin Cook, Josh Jacobs, Nick Chubb, Jonathan Taylor, James Conner and others have produced at least one double-digit touchdown season since the start of 2020, helping owners win their league championships.
While wide receivers are still the dominant point-producers and the fantasy game's most important commodities, getting the right running backs early can help you win a championship. The same goes for finding the right mid-round value. There's only a handful of running backs reliable enough to take in the first two rounds, and after that, it's worth the wait as you stockpile receivers.
Four RBs are worthy of your first-round pick, including a rookie who's an excellent option for keeper/dynasty leagues – Jamyhr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley, and Ashton Jeanty. Of these four, Gibbs and Robinson are the safest. They both catch passes, and they both rack up rushing yards. Robinson carried the ball more last year, but Gibbs showed he can handle a bigger workload when David Montgomery went down. You can't go wrong with either, I just prefer the explosion of Gibbs, who averages 6.0 yards per touch, to Robinson's 5.3. But we're really splitting hairs.
Barkley is bound for some regression after a ridiculously high workload last year, but his unique home-run ability makes him a threat to score nearly every time he touches the ball, so he's still a fantasy elite. Jeanty is somewhat risky as a rookie, but he has an overall RB1 ceiling because of his fit with Pete Carroll's run-heavy preference.
Here's the list of RBs worth taking in Rounds 1-2.
|RANK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Lions
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|Falcons
|3
|Saquon Barkley
|Eagles
|4
|Ashton Jeanty
|Raiders
|5
|Christian McCaffrey
|49ers
|6
|De'Von Achane
|Dolphins
|7
|Derrick Henry
|Ravens
|8
|Josh Jacobs
|Packers
|9
|Chase Brown
|Bengals
|10
|Jonathan Taylor
|Colts
Notes: Go ahead and put Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton and Bucs second-year pro Bucky Irving into your second-round mix in deeper leagues, I won't fault you. But remember, Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh likes to spread carries, and Irving's size (5-10, 195 pounds) doesn't scream "workhorse." Can't see either of these guys getting north of 275 touches.
If you're the kind of owner who goes WR-WR in the first two rounds – a perfectly acceptable and potentially league-winning approach – you'll love the selection of mid-round running backs who might lack the explosion and home-run hitting appeal of Gibbs and Barkley but get enough of a workload that guarantees production points.
Here's a list of RBs I wouldn't take until Round 4 at the earliest, though they can absolutely score you enough points to be an RB1 for a championship-caliber roster.
|RANK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|11
|Breece Hall
|Jets
|12
|Kyren Williams
|Rams
|13
|Kenneth Walker
|Seahawks
|14
|Chuba Hubbard
|Panthers
|15
|James Conner
|Cardinals
Rookies can be league-winners; see Bucky Irving last year and Travis Etienne and De'Von Achane in 2023. This year, you want to take fliers on Patriots RB TreyVeon Henderson and Steelers RB Kaleb Johnson. Henderson is a dual-threat who won't be a bellcow but could see a 60-40 touch split with Rhamondre Stevenson by midseason. Johnson's expertise as a zone-scheme runner blends perfectly with Steelers OC Arthur Smith's playbook. Johnson might start the year sharing carries with Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell but watch his stock soar when the calendar turns to October.
Vikings RB Jordan Mason will share touches with Aaron Jones, who is 30 and comes off 305-touch season. Kevin O'Connell's emphasis on the run to nurture J.J. McCarthy should lead to enough carries for Mason to make him a legit RB3 option with RB2 upside if Jones gets hurt. Keep an eye also on Cowboys rookie Jaydon Blue, whose speed and explosion should boost him into a prominent role in Dallas' lackluster run game.
|RANK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|16
|TreyVeon Henderson
|Patriots
|17
|Kaleb Johnson
|Steelers
|18
|D'Andre Swift
|Bears
|19
|David Montgomery
|Lions
|20
|Isaiah Pacheco
|Chiefs
|21
|Tyrone Tracy
|Giants
|22
|James Cook
|Bills
|23
|Alvin Kamara
|Saints
|24
|Jerome Ford
|Browns
|25
|Aaron Jones
|Vikings
