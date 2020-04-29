More Events:

April 29, 2020

Feminist Flea hosting auction on Instagram with all proceeds going to Philly nonprofit

All of the items available to shop were donated by local artists and small businesses

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Fundraisers
Feminist Flea online auction Courtesy of/Feminist Flea

Feminist Flea is hosting an online auction with proceeds going to WOAR on Thursday, April 30. The auction will take place on Instagram beginning at 8 a.m. Pictured above is a screen print by Isabella Akhtarshenas that will be auctioned.

Feminist Flea is hosting an online auction selling goods from local small businesses on Thursday with all proceeds going to the Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence, a nonprofit better known as WOAR.

The auction items, which include jewelry, tea, candles, clothing, artwork and more, were donated by more than 25 of the vendors who were scheduled to sell their goods at the Feminist Flea Market at Bok in March before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis.

RELATED: Celebrate Philly's parks while staying home with free activities

Items will be posted on the Feminist Flea Instagram account at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning. Each item will have a starter bid. Those interested in purchasing the item can comment on the post or send a direct message with their bid. The full guidelines are explained in the Instagram post below.

WOAR's office is currently closed but services and counseling are available through its 24-hour hotline at (215) 985-3333.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping Fundraisers Philadelphia Small Businesses Flea Market Artists Instagram

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Ten defensive ends the Eagles could still add via free agency or trade
ziggy-ansah_042920_usat

Waste

Don't flush disinfectant wipes; put them in trash along with face masks and gloves, Philly officials plead
COVID-10 Wipes Flush

Illness

Six new COVID-19 symptoms confirmed by CDC
New COVID-19 symptoms

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Drafting Jalen Hurts puts more pressure, criticism on pretty much everyone
102919HowieRoseman

Animals

Vote to name the newest little blue penguin chick at Adventure Aquarium
Little Blue Pengiun naming

Graduations

Facebook to stream a virtual graduation ceremony with Oprah, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X
Oprah Winfrey

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved