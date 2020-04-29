Feminist Flea hosting auction on Instagram with all proceeds going to Philly nonprofit

Feminist Flea is hosting an online auction selling goods from local small businesses on Thursday with all proceeds going to the Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence, a nonprofit better known as WOAR.

The auction items, which include jewelry, tea, candles, clothing, artwork and more, were donated by more than 25 of the vendors who were scheduled to sell their goods at the Feminist Flea Market at Bok in March before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Items will be posted on the Feminist Flea Instagram account at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning. Each item will have a starter bid. Those interested in purchasing the item can comment on the post or send a direct message with their bid. The full guidelines are explained in the Instagram post below.

WOAR's office is currently closed but services and counseling are available through its 24-hour hotline at (215) 985-3333.