More Events:

April 29, 2020

Celebrate Philly's parks while staying home with free activities

Love Your Park @ Home Week includes virtual greenhouse yoga and a virtual bike tour

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Activities Parks
Love Your Park Week Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philly is full of beautiful green spaces, like this scenic spot along the Schuylkill River Trail. To celebrate Philly's many parks while social distancing, Love Your Park @ Home Week is launching. Enjoy free park-themed activities from May 9 through May 17.

Love Your Park Week is an annual springtime celebration of Philly's many green spaces. This year, instead of hosting park cleanups and large community events, Philadelphians are invited to celebrate at home.

The 2020 Love Your Park @ Home Week will take place Saturday, May 9, through Sunday, May 17.

RELATED: Center City District hosting virtual fitness classes on Facebook | These Parks on Tap postcards are free to download and color

Each day, there will be free, park-themed activities that families can enjoy together. Programming includes virtual greenhouse yoga, gardening tutorials and a virtual bike tour.

Daily schedules and links to virtual events will be shared on the Love Your Park website, as well as Facebook and Twitter.

Below is each day's theme and a sample of the day's activities, courtesy of organizers Fairmount Park Conservancy and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation.

• Saturday, May 9 (NATURE): Enjoy a free introduction to forest therapy with Wild Philadelphia at 11 a.m.

• Sunday, May 10 (FAMILY): Celebrate mom by giving her some time to stretch and focus on herself with a free virtual greenhouse yoga class with Fairmount Park Conservancy at 1 p.m.

• Monday, May 11 (PARK PRIDE): Connect with your local Park Friends Group for your neighborhood park. Become a member, send them an email, or follow them on social media.

• Tuesday, May 12 (ARTS): Explore all of the public art that Philly parks have to offer with the Association for Public Art’s virtual tours.

• Wednesday, May 13 (COMMUNITY): Write a love letter to your neighborhood park. Share why you #loveyourpark on social media.

• Thursday, May 14 (HISTORY): Tour the Historic Houses of Fairmount Park during a virtual bike tour led by the Conservancy’s Historic Houses Program coordinator, John Sigmund, and the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s site manager for historic houses, Justina Barrett.

• Friday, May 15 (PLAY): Share a link to your playlist listing your top park-themed songs.

• Saturday, May 16 (WELLNESS): Work up a sweat at home with exercise videos led by We Walk PHL.

• Sunday, May 17 (GARDENING AND GREENING): Learn how to make a native-plant container garden for your home with Bartram’s Garden.

There also are "Here for Philly Parks" T-shirts available for $20 with a portion of proceeds going to the Love Your Park program. Purchase online by 2 p.m. on Friday, May 1, to receive the shirt in time for Love Your Park @ Home.

In addition, Love Your Park Pale Ale by Mainstay Independent Brewing Co. is available for delivery starting Monday, May 4. The beer is normally a Parks on Tap exclusive. It can be ordered online and a portion of proceeds will go to Philly's parks.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Activities Parks Philadelphia Family-Friendly Yoga Wellness Coronavirus COVID-19 Nature Fairmount Park

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Ten defensive ends the Eagles could still add via free agency or trade
ziggy-ansah_042920_usat

Waste

Don't flush disinfectant wipes; put them in trash along with face masks and gloves, Philly officials plead
COVID-10 Wipes Flush

Illness

Six new COVID-19 symptoms confirmed by CDC
New COVID-19 symptoms

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Drafting Jalen Hurts puts more pressure, criticism on pretty much everyone
102919HowieRoseman

Animals

Vote to name the newest little blue penguin chick at Adventure Aquarium
Little Blue Pengiun naming

Graduations

Facebook to stream a virtual graduation ceremony with Oprah, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X
Oprah Winfrey

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved