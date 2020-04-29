Celebrate Philly's parks while staying home with free activities

Love Your Park Week is an annual springtime celebration of Philly's many green spaces. This year, instead of hosting park cleanups and large community events, Philadelphians are invited to celebrate at home.

The 2020 Love Your Park @ Home Week will take place Saturday, May 9, through Sunday, May 17.

Each day, there will be free, park-themed activities that families can enjoy together. Programming includes virtual greenhouse yoga, gardening tutorials and a virtual bike tour.



Daily schedules and links to virtual events will be shared on the Love Your Park website, as well as Facebook and Twitter.



Below is each day's theme and a sample of the day's activities, courtesy of organizers Fairmount Park Conservancy and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation.

• Saturday, May 9 (NATURE): Enjoy a free introduction to forest therapy with Wild Philadelphia at 11 a.m. • Sunday, May 10 (FAMILY): Celebrate mom by giving her some time to stretch and focus on herself with a free virtual greenhouse yoga class with Fairmount Park Conservancy at 1 p.m. • Monday, May 11 (PARK PRIDE): Connect with your local Park Friends Group for your neighborhood park. Become a member, send them an email, or follow them on social media. • Tuesday, May 12 (ARTS): Explore all of the public art that Philly parks have to offer with the Association for Public Art’s virtual tours. • Wednesday, May 13 (COMMUNITY): Write a love letter to your neighborhood park. Share why you #loveyourpark on social media. • Thursday, May 14 (HISTORY): Tour the Historic Houses of Fairmount Park during a virtual bike tour led by the Conservancy’s Historic Houses Program coordinator, John Sigmund, and the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s site manager for historic houses, Justina Barrett. • Friday, May 15 (PLAY): Share a link to your playlist listing your top park-themed songs. • Saturday, May 16 (WELLNESS): Work up a sweat at home with exercise videos led by We Walk PHL. • Sunday, May 17 (GARDENING AND GREENING): Learn how to make a native-plant container garden for your home with Bartram’s Garden.

There also are "Here for Philly Parks" T-shirts available for $20 with a portion of proceeds going to the Love Your Park program. Purchase online by 2 p.m. on Friday, May 1, to receive the shirt in time for Love Your Park @ Home.

In addition, Love Your Park Pale Ale by Mainstay Independent Brewing Co. is available for delivery starting Monday, May 4. The beer is normally a Parks on Tap exclusive. It can be ordered online and a portion of proceeds will go to Philly's parks.