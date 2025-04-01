More News:

April 01, 2025

Fifth person charged in 2023 North Philly playground shooting that killed 3

U.S. Marshals arrested Tyyon Bates, 20, on Monday. He is the final suspect sought in the attack, authorities say.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Authorities say Tyyon Bates, 20, was the final suspect sought in the August 2023 targeted shooting that killed three men playing basketball at 8th and Diamond.

A fifth person has been charged with the 2023 shootings at a North Philly playground that killed three people and injured one other.

Tyyon Bates, 20, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in the city's Logan neighborhood on Monday, and authorities said he was the final suspect sought in the investigation.

MORE: Aramark workers at Philly stadiums reach tentative contract to secure raises, health care

Bates allegedly was among a group who opened fire at a playground at Eighth and Diamond streets on Aug 11, 2023. Four people were shot and three were killed. Nyreese Moore, 22, Nassir Folk, 24, died at the scene and Isaiah Williams, 22, died later at a hospital.

Philadelphia police said Moore, Folk and Williams had been playing basketball when five men exited car, fired their weapons and then fled in the vehicle. Investigators found more than 50 shell casings at the playground.

Police called the shooting a targeted attack.

The other four people charged in investigation are Quaza Lopez, 21; Eric T. Reid, 23; Tynel Love, 22; and Sufyann Kinslow, 20.

NOTE: The headlines and portions of this article were updated after it was originally published.

michaela@phillyvoice.com

