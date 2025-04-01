Fifth person charged in 2023 North Philly playground shooting that killed 3

A fifth person has been charged with the 2023 shootings at a North Philly playground that killed three people and injured one other.

Tyyon Bates, 20, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in the city's Logan neighborhood on Monday, and authorities said he was the final suspect sought in the investigation.

Bates allegedly was among a group who opened fire at a playground at Eighth and Diamond streets on Aug 11, 2023. Four people were shot and three were killed. Nyreese Moore, 22, Nassir Folk, 24, died at the scene and Isaiah Williams, 22, died later at a hospital.

Philadelphia police said Moore, Folk and Williams had been playing basketball when five men exited car, fired their weapons and then fled in the vehicle. Investigators found more than 50 shell casings at the playground.

Police called the shooting a targeted attack.

The other four people charged in investigation are Quaza Lopez, 21; Eric T. Reid, 23; Tynel Love, 22; and Sufyann Kinslow, 20.

NOTE: The headlines and portions of this article were updated after it was originally published.