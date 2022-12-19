Fighter jet seen over Philly area escorted another plane out of restricted airspace

A low-flying fighter jet that brought a loud rumble over parts of the Philadelphia region on Monday morning was an escort sent to guide another aircraft out of restricted airspace, the North American Aerospace Defense Command confirmed.

The F-15 jet flew over Philly and the surrounded suburbs around 9:20 a.m., prompting questions on social media about why a military plane would be in the area.

A spokesperson for NORAD, which protects airspace in the United State and Canada, told the Inquirer the jet was responding to a civilian Cessna plane that had entered a temporary flight restriction (TFR) area. The Cessna pilot did not have clearance to fly in the area.

President Joe Biden was in Delaware on Monday morning, but NORAD declined to confirm whether Biden's presence in Wilmington at the time was the reason for the flight restriction. A TFR is typically put in place whenever the president is traveling.

NORAD told NBC10 that it “employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify aircraft and determine the appropriate response.”

MORE NEWS: Lidl supermarket planned for apartment complex in North Philly