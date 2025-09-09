'Bel-Air,' which left on cliffhangers, will return for its final season in November

September 09, 2025
The fourth and final season of "Bel-Air" will premiere on Peacock on Monday, Nov. 24.
The upcoming eight-episode season of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" spinoff will follow Will (West Philly native Jabari Banks) and Carlton (Olly Sholotan) as they enter their senior year of high school.
The premiere date and the season's premise were first reported last week by Deadline.
The show's third season, which aired last September, ended on several cliffhangers, including a medical emergency, pregnancy reveal, relationship struggles and chaotic wedding scene.
According to Deadline, the series's final season will follow Will (Banks) as he tries to balance heavy expectations and the excitement of his senior year; Carlton (Olly Sholotan) dealing with the fallout of potentially future-altering decisions; a power shift in the relationship of Phil (Adrian Holmes ) and Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola); Vivian (Cassandra Freeman) reinventing herself; Ashley (Akira Akbar) going through a rebellious phase; and Hilary (Coco Jones) doing some self-exploration.
The show announced its return on twitter, with a photo of a California license plate that reads "one last ride" on the bottom.
