September 09, 2025

Center City District pulls plug on its fall Restaurant Week, citing 'finite' resources

The CCD is shifting its focus to other promotions, but says the winter version will go on as planned.

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Center City District Restaurant Week, which offers lunches and dinners at fixed prices, won't return in September. Organizers say they want to focus on the winter iteration of the event.

Center City District Restaurant Week, the long-running promotion that offers prix-fixe meals at some of Philadelphia's best restaurants, isn't taking place this fall. 

The Center City District, which organizes Restaurant Week, said it is shifting its focus to newer promotions like Open Streets and Let's Do Lunch. The winter iteration of Restaurant Week will go on as planned in January. 

MORE: Former East Kensington pub Martha to be 'revived' for one night in South Philly

The Inquirer was the first to report the news. 

Giavana Suraci Pruiti, a senior manager at the Center City District, said in a statement that data shows the winter season — after the holidays — is the slowest time for restaurants. 

"With finite staff and resources, we've made the decision to focus on that time frame," Suraci Pruiti said. 

During Restaurant Week, restaurants like Bud & Marilyn's, Osteria and Gran Caffe L'Aquila offer three-course dinners and two-course lunches at fixed prices, not including alcohol, tax and tip. Last year, the lower-priced dinner option was reduced from $45 to $40 at the request of diners after the Center City District raised prices in 2023. 

Restaurant Week debuted in 2003. The fall promotion typically takes place during the first two weeks of September.

According to the Center City District, 90% of restaurants reported an increase in sales following the Restaurant Week event in 2023 and the area also saw an uptick in people walking around after dinner. But despite the increase in diners, the lower checks can cut into tips for workers. 

Michaela Althouse
