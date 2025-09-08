More Culture:

September 08, 2025

Former East Kensington pub Martha to be 'revived' for one night in South Philly

The closed restaurant's bartenders will serve its James Beard Award-nominated cocktails on Sept. 15 at Herman's in South Philly.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Herman's Martha Revival Street View/Google Maps

The South Philly coffee shop and bar Herman's, pictured in 2019, will serve cocktails from the ex-East Kensington bar Martha's drink list on Monday, Sept. 15.

An East Kensington restaurant that closed last fall is coming back from the dead in a very different locale.

Martha, which occupied 2113 E. York St. for nine years, will be reborn for one night only. The South Philly coffee shop and bar Herman's is hosting the resurrection Monday, Sept. 15. Two former bartenders from Martha will serve "classic" cocktails from Martha's bar program, which made the James Beard Award semifinals in 2017. 

Those drinks include an iced coffee negroni, orange wine old fashioned, a "new and improved" lavender spritz and the Lil' Squirt, a spin on the paloma. Zig Zag, one of Martha's former neighbors, will provide pork hoagies. The revival will last from 7-10 p.m.

Martha closed its doors Nov. 9, after nearly a decade in business. On top of its bar program, the New American restaurant was known for its sandwiches and spacious patio. The New York City restaurant Pig & Khao, which serves Fillipino and Thai cuisine, is set to take over Martha's former space later this year.

