September 05, 2025

Former President Joe Biden celebrated his granddaughter's birthday Thursday at Borromini

He reportedly took pictures with other diners before his family sat down for their meal at the new Stephen Starr restaurant.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Former Pesident Joe Biden celebrated the 25th birthday of his granddaughter, Finnegan, at Borromini on Thursday night. The new Stephen Starr restaurant on Rittenhouse Square, shown above, opened last month.

Former President Joe Biden was spotted dining Thursday night at Borromini, the Stephen Starr restaurant that opened on Rittenhouse Square last month. 

Biden and several family members, including his wife, Jill, and their daughter, Ashley, were celebrating the 25th birthday of Biden's granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, according to an Instagram story shared by Ashley Biden. The photos show Jill and Ashley Biden wearing Eagles merchandise in honor of the Birds' season opener.

MORE: How the creator of Miss Piggy became Philly's go-to mascot maker

"Happy Birthday Dinner for our girl! Finnegan James Biden!" Ashley Biden wrote. "Go Birds! 🦅"

Philadelphia blogger HughE Dillon posted a photo of a smiling Joe Biden entering Borromini to a crowd of bystanders. The Bidens entered the restaurant through a back door around 6:30 p.m. and took photos with other diners before sitting down for their meal, Dillon said, citing sources inside the restaurant. They exited out the front door about two hours later. 

A Starr Restaurants spokesperson declined to comment on the Biden family's appearance. 

The Bidens appeared in Philadelphia hours after news broke that Joe Biden, 82, recently underwent a Mohs surgery, a procedure to remove common skin cancers that form on the face and other areas often exposed to the sun. His spokesperson confirmed the surgery after the former president had been spotted leaving a Delaware church service with a visible scar above his right eye. Biden also had a cancerous lesion removed from his chest in 2023.

In May, Biden was diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.

In June, he was seen entering Parc — another Starr restaurant — as Amazon Prime was filming scenes for its show "Reacher" in Rittenhouse. 

Borromini, which opened Aug. 25, serves a menu of Italian cuisine designed by James Beard Award winner Marc Ladner. Located in the Alison Building, which formerly housed Barnes & Noble, the restaurant has two floors that can accommodate more than 250 diners.

