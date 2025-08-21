A final tally of Eagles training camp game balls

The Eagles held 18 training camp practices open to media members — concluding Wednesday morning with their final "public" practice before they face the Jets on Friday night.

Following that third preseason game, the Eagles will whittle their roster from 90 to 53 players, with appointments made to the practice squad as well. They'll start focusing on the Cowboys in Week 1 of the regular season and will begin practicing behind closed doors.

There are a number of takeaways we can make from the action we got to watch. Following every practice, one of our writers awarded an offensive and defensive player with a PhillyVoice game ball, essentially giving them an MVP award for the practice.

Here's a look at the players who stood out over the month of football we got to watch down at the NovaCare center.

Offense

3x winners: Tanner McKee, DeVonta Smith

With A.J. Brown out for most of training camp, cautiously rehabbing a soft tissue injury, Smith was the clear WR1 and was peppered with targets as if he was the top dog. He was the best receiver in practices. McKee had a breakout camp and leaped into the QB2 role with room to spare — one of his three game balls came from Jimmy Kempski for his performance in the first preseason game against the Bengals.

2x winners: Jahan Dotson, Will Shipley, Dallas Goedert, Saquon Barkley

No real surprises here, as these four skill players will be sure contributors from Day 1 this season. Shipley emerged as a clear No. 2 to Barkley while Dotson showed he has a lot more chemistry with Jalen Hurts after a full offseason with the Eagles.

1x winners: Jalen Hurts, John Metchie, A.J. Dillon, Johnny Wilson, Taylor Morin, Giles Jackson, Elijah Cooks

Hurts didn't have as red hot a training camp as last season but he finished strong. A handful of guys here who might not be seeing Lincoln Financial Field much.

Defense

3x winners: Quinyon Mitchell, Moro Ojomo

Mitchell might well turn out to be one of the best cornerbacks in the entire NFL, and it was clear in practices. Ojomo's breakout camp comes at a really good time, as the Eagles will be desperate for contributors in the middle of the defensive line to spell stars Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter.

2x winners: Andrew Mukuba, Jihaad Campbell, Jalynx Hunt, Eli Ricks

Campbell's health, practicing fully much sooner than expected, and Mukuba's ball skills were both unexpected treats this summer. Each rookie has the chance to be an immediate contributor — and potentially a starter — in the Eagles' youthful defense. Mukuba's second game ball came from his pick six and fumble recovery in the second preseason game. Ricks flashed early in camp but has since fallen back to Earth. Hunt is showing he should be a solid part of the pass rush rotation.

1x winners: Nolan Smith, Jakorian Bennett, Jordan Davis, Josh Uche, Zack Baun, Myles Garrett

All of these guys, except for Garrett, who is a Brown, not an Eagle (chosen by Geoff Mosher on a day that he obliterated the Eagles offensive line in joint practices) will make some kind of impact on defense. It was no surprise to see Smith, Davis or Baun play well — but if Bennett or Uche is able to carve out a role as a newcomer to the defense it would be a nice boost for the unit.

