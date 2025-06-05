More News:

June 05, 2025

Cause of fire at SEPTA bus yard in Nicetown under investigation

The blaze at the Midvale depot damaged dozens of vehicles. It was brought under control shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
As many as 40 decommissioned SEPTA buses caught fire Thursday at the transit authority's Midvale depot in Nicetown, officials say.

As many as 40 decommissioned SEPTA buses were damaged in a three-alarm fire at the transit authority's Midvale depot in Nicetown on Thursday morning, officials said. 

The fire, which broke out shortly before 6:30 a.m., was contained within two hours, but fire officials warned that lingering smoke could impact air quality in the area. As of 9 a.m., no in-service bus routes were impacted by the fire, a SEPTA spokesperson said. 

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the blaze is being investigated by the Fire Marshal's Office, the Philadelphia Fire Department said on its social media pages. 

Streets were closed as firefighters battled the flames, and traffic backed up on Route 1. 

The fire was contained at 8:08 a.m. after a response that included more than 150 firefighters, medics, fire chiefs, support personnel and the hazmat task force. The first firefighters arrived shortly before 6:30 a.m. and reported multiple buses on fire. A second alarm was sounded at 6:42 a.m. and a third was called at 7:25 a.m. to request additional assistance. 

SEPTA employees helped firefighters better access the fire by removing unaffected buses from the lot, CBS Philadelphia reported. 

Health inspectors have been dispatched to assess the air quality and any health threat posed by the smoke, fire officials said. 

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health told CBS that no hazardous substances has been identified, but residents are urged to stay in their homes to avoid the smoke as much as possible. 

The Midvale depot is located at 4301 Wissahickon Ave., just off Roberts Avenue near Fernhill Park. The buses that caught fire were not in active use, the SEPTA spokesperson said. 

Several SEPTA buses are on fire at a yard in the Nicetown section of Philadelphia, images from Chopper 3 show. This location is SEPTA's Midvale depot, off Roberts Avenue. A spokesperson says these are decommissioned buses.

