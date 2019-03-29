Video shows fireball spotted by witnesses in Lehigh Valley sky

For the second time this year, witnesses across parts of Pennsylvania and the East Coast have reported seeing a bright fireball dart through the sky — and once again, there's video evidence to prove it.

The American Meteor Society has received more than 260 witness reports of a fireball flashing possibly above the Ashokan Reservoir in New York on Thursday morning.

Most of the witness reports came from Pennsylvania and Connecticut, but the AMS said other reports came from Washington D.C., Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia.

A video of the fireball submitted to the AMS came from Douglassville, Pennsylvania resident Peter Deterline.

A fireball is essentially another name for a very bright meteor. The AMS says they are generally brighter than magnitude -4, about the same brightness as planet Venus is to an observer in the morning or evening sky.