Former Eagles OC Kevin Patullo lands with Miami Dolphins

Kevin Patullo, who was relieved of his duties as Eagles offensive coordinator in January after just one season but not fired, has reportedly found a new home.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media on Wednesday reported that Patullo is headed to the Dolphins to become pass game coordinator under new Dolphins OC Bobby Slowik and new Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley.

Interestingly, Slowik was one of several candidates to interview for the Eagles' OC vacancy after the team moved away from Patullo following a 2025 season in which the defending Super Bowl champion Birds, who have the NFL's most expensive offense, ranked 24th in total offense, 23rd in passing offense, 24th in third-down conversation rate and nauseated their fan base with a slew of three-and-outs.

It got so bad for Patullo that his suburban South Jersey home was egged following the Eagles' loss on Black Friday to the Bears at the Linc, fostering a perception after the season that some candidates wouldn't see the job as desirable.

The Eagles eventually hired novice Sean Mannion as their new OC and Patullo's role with the team hung in limbo. But now, Patullo will return to South Florida, where he moved with his family as a teenager and played high school and college football in the shadows of Miami's home stadium after initially growing up in Hillsborough, N.J.

Patullo has no known ties to Slowik or Hafley. He coached with Sirianni in Indianapolis and came to the Eagles as part of Sirianni's initial staff in 2021, starting as pass game coordinator. Patullo was part of the offensive staff when the Eagles went to the Super Bowl in Sirianni's second season – a loss to the Chiefs – and when they returned in 2024, beating the Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch. In 2023, Sirianni added "associate head coach" to his title.

Sirianni promoted Patullo to offensive coordinator after the 2024 Super Bowl to fill the role vacated by Kellen Moore's departure to become Saints head coach.

The Eagles, who were also hurt by injuries to the offensive line this season, couldn't get their run game kickstarted for most of the season. And although they led the NFL in red zone scoring efficiency and introduced some more modern passing concepts into the playbook as the season progressed, the Eagles were still defunct on offense, which came back to haunt them in a 23-19 loss to the Niners in an NFC Wild Card game.

