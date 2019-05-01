More Health:

May 01, 2019

First adult case of measles confirmed in Pennsylvania

Potential exposures may have occurred in the city of Pittsburgh

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Measles
01282019_measles_info_CDC Source/CDC

Measles can be dangerous, especially for babies and young children, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A case of measles in an unvaccinated adult resident was confirmed Tuesday by the Allegheny County Health Department.

According to WTAE’s report, the patient recently traveled internationally and could have contracted the contagious illness during that time, though the case is apparently not linked to any other measles activity in the United States.

WTAE reported that the patient was treated at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center on Monday, April 29 and has since been treated and released to recover at home.

RELATED READ: U.S sees highest number of measles in 25 years – with eight months to go

According to CBS Pittsburgh, the patient could have been contagious on Thursday, April 25, and Allegheny County residents could have been exposed at these places and times:

GIANT EAGLE MARKET DISTRICT (5550 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15232)

• Friday, April 26, 2019: 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

• Sunday, April 28, 2019: 2:45 p.m. – 5 p.m.

ALDI (5631 Baum Blvd., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15206)

• Friday, April 26, 2019: 6:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.

CBS Pittsburgh adds that, according to the health department, those exposed would begin to show symptoms — including rash, fever, watery eyes and cough — as soon as immediately or as late at May 20. Those who begin to show symptoms should contact their doctor immediately.

While measles infections have been making their way across the United States — the highest rates seen in 25 years — Pennsylvania, until now, has been spared.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Measles Pittsburgh Vaccination University of Pittsburgh

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFC East 2019 draft grades: Cowboys edition
050119AmariCooper

Restaurants

Six Philly brunch spots make OpenTable's top 100 in U.S.
Starr Restaurants - Parc 1

Illness

Is insulin’s high cost keeping diabetes patients from taking their medicine?
Insulin Injection Diabetes 04292019

Sixers

The Sixers' bench has been the surprise of Round 2 vs. Toronto Raptors
043019-GregMonroe-USAToday

Food & Drink

Center City District Sips returns in June for 16th season
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia City Hall Center City

Illness

U.S sees highest number of measles in 25 years – with eight months to go
Measles rash

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved