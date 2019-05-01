First adult case of measles confirmed in Pennsylvania

A case of measles in an unvaccinated adult resident was confirmed Tuesday by the Allegheny County Health Department.

According to WTAE’s report, the patient recently traveled internationally and could have contracted the contagious illness during that time, though the case is apparently not linked to any other measles activity in the United States.

WTAE reported that the patient was treated at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center on Monday, April 29 and has since been treated and released to recover at home.

According to CBS Pittsburgh, the patient could have been contagious on Thursday, April 25, and Allegheny County residents could have been exposed at these places and times:

GIANT EAGLE MARKET DISTRICT (5550 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15232)

• Friday, April 26, 2019: 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

• Sunday, April 28, 2019: 2:45 p.m. – 5 p.m.

ALDI (5631 Baum Blvd., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15206)

• Friday, April 26, 2019: 6:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.

CBS Pittsburgh adds that, according to the health department, those exposed would begin to show symptoms — including rash, fever, watery eyes and cough — as soon as immediately or as late at May 20. Those who begin to show symptoms should contact their doctor immediately.

While measles infections have been making their way across the United States — the highest rates seen in 25 years — Pennsylvania, until now, has been spared.