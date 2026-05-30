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May 30, 2026

First Fridays on Percy Street will bring 40-plus vendors, food and music to South Philly's Electric Street

The free event will feature live painting and dozens of local makers on the illuminated Passyunk Square block.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Block Party Markets
Electric Alley in South Philly Provided Courtesy/Aversa PR & Events

First Fridays on Percy Street will bring more than 40 local vendors, live music, food and live painting to South Philly's illuminated Electric Street this summer.

Percy Street's colorful "Electric Street" will host a new monthly arts event this summer.

First Fridays on Percy Street debuts Friday, June 5, from 4-8 p.m. on the 1300 block of South Percy Street in Passyunk Square. The series continues July 3.

Attendees can browse handmade goods, artwork, jewelry and other products from more than 40 local vendors. Live painting also will take place throughout the evening, with artists creating murals on a four-sided community mural wall.

Music is scheduled across the block, including performances by banjo player Houston West, The Jillian Ashcraft Quartet and DJs Linz and Mars.

Food vendors will include Phil Korshak, who will serve hot dogs and other fare, along with Chilly Banana's dairy-free vegan banana whips.

Known for its overhead lights and murals, Electric Street was created by artists David Guinn and Drew Billiau in partnership with Mural Arts Philadelphia and the Knight Foundation. The installation features illuminated artwork and murals throughout the narrow alley.

The event is free and open to all ages. Leashed dogs are welcome.

First Fridays on Percy Street

Friday, June 5 | 4-8 p.m.
1300 block of S. Percy St.
Passyunk Square, Philadelphia
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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