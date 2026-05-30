First Fridays on Percy Street will bring 40-plus vendors, food and music to South Philly's Electric Street

Percy Street's colorful "Electric Street" will host a new monthly arts event this summer.

First Fridays on Percy Street debuts Friday, June 5, from 4-8 p.m. on the 1300 block of South Percy Street in Passyunk Square. The series continues July 3.

Attendees can browse handmade goods, artwork, jewelry and other products from more than 40 local vendors. Live painting also will take place throughout the evening, with artists creating murals on a four-sided community mural wall.

Music is scheduled across the block, including performances by banjo player Houston West, The Jillian Ashcraft Quartet and DJs Linz and Mars.

Food vendors will include Phil Korshak, who will serve hot dogs and other fare, along with Chilly Banana's dairy-free vegan banana whips.

Known for its overhead lights and murals, Electric Street was created by artists David Guinn and Drew Billiau in partnership with Mural Arts Philadelphia and the Knight Foundation. The installation features illuminated artwork and murals throughout the narrow alley.

The event is free and open to all ages. Leashed dogs are welcome.

First Fridays on Percy Street

Friday, June 5 | 4-8 p.m.

1300 block of S. Percy St.

Passyunk Square, Philadelphia

Free to attend

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