Fisherman finds part of leg with sneaker still on in Delaware River

Philadelphia police say a 27-year-old fisherman found part of a human leg with a sneaker still on it in the Delaware River on Thursday night.

The man spotted part of the right leg, from the kneecap to the foot, while fishing near Graffiti Pier in Kensington around 8 p.m., according to the Associated Press.

Emergency responders searched the area for other body parts.

Police said it's still not clear how it got into the river or for how long it had been there.

No further details were released as of Friday morning.

