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April 28, 2026

Fishtown outdoor market with 50+ vendors set for Mother’s Day weekend

The free outdoor event will bring vintage finds, handmade goods, and food and drink specials to Girard and Frankford.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Market Vintage
Now + Then Marketplace Fishtown Provided Courtesy/Now + Then Marketplace

A 50+ vendor outdoor market will take over Girard and Frankford in Fishtown on May 9, with shopping, food specials and a lively, family-friendly atmosphere.

A large outdoor market with more than 50 vendors will take over one of Fishtown’s busiest corners on Saturday, May 9.

Running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Now + Then Marketplace will transform the area around Frankford and Girard avenues into a daylong shopping destination, with vintage finds, handmade goods, art, clothing, plants and baked treats from local sellers.

Restaurants and bars nearby, including Johnny Brenda’s, Two Robbers, Pizza Shackamaxon and Kismet Bagels, will offer food and drink specials throughout the day.

Fishtown Fair Map

The event is free to attend, and visitors are encouraged to bring the whole family, including dogs.

Now + Then Marketplace Fishtown Fair

Saturday, May 9 | 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
1201 Frankford Ave & the surrounding block
Philadelphia, PA 19125
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.



PhillyVoice Media Events

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