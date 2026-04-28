Fishtown outdoor market with 50+ vendors set for Mother’s Day weekend

A large outdoor market with more than 50 vendors will take over one of Fishtown’s busiest corners on Saturday, May 9.

Running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Now + Then Marketplace will transform the area around Frankford and Girard avenues into a daylong shopping destination, with vintage finds, handmade goods, art, clothing, plants and baked treats from local sellers.

Restaurants and bars nearby, including Johnny Brenda’s, Two Robbers, Pizza Shackamaxon and Kismet Bagels, will offer food and drink specials throughout the day.

The event is free to attend, and visitors are encouraged to bring the whole family, including dogs.

Saturday, May 9 | 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

1201 Frankford Ave & the surrounding block

Philadelphia, PA 19125

Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.





