More Sports:

November 18, 2023

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
111023TalieseFuaga Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State RT Taliese Fuaga (75) makes sense as a successor to Lane Johnson.

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's draft.

Malik Washington, WR, Virginia (5'8, 194): Duke at Virginia, 3:00 p.m.

Washington is second in the nation in receiving yards. On the season, he has 88 catches for 1199 yards (13.6 YPC) and 7 TDs. He has produced at least 100 yards receiving in 8 of 10 games so far this season for Virginia:

Opponent Rec Yards YPC TD 
Tennessee 29 7.3 
James Madison 119 23.8 
Maryland 141 15.7 
North Carolina State 10 170 17.0 
Boston College 97 10.8 
William and Mary 112 16.0 
North Carolina 12 115 9.6 
Miami 12 152 12.7 
Georgia Tech 11 109 9.9 
Louisville 155 17.2 


Virginia stinks (they're 2-8), so Washington has been a rare bright spot but has also flown under the radar. He is built like a running back, and he gets yards after the catch. He is also capable of making plays down the field from the slot.

Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Julio Jones are all under contract for a few more months, and then the Eagles will likely be looking to help at receiver. Washington would be a nice fit as an extension of the run game on the perimeter, and a guy who can take advantage of favorable matchups over the middle. He can probably be had on Day 3.

Mohamed Kamara, Edge, Colorado State (6'1, 250): Nevada at Colorado State, 3:00 p.m.

Kamara is a lesser-known but very productive prospect who had 6.5 sacks in 2021, 8.5 sacks in 2022, and already has 10.5 sacks in 2023. 

Kamara is a violent player who could probably tone it down a bit (see his targeting penalty against Colorado earlier this season), but who probably has a future in the NFL as situational pass rusher and special teams contributor. Day 3.

Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame (6'0, 204): Wake Forest at (19) Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Watts is a converted wide receiver who entered 2023 with 0 career takeaways, but he leads the country in 2023 with 7 INTs. Here's his monster day against Caleb Williams and USC earlier this season:

The Eagles are averaging 1.2 takeaways per game this season, which is 20th in the NFL. They need more players who can take the ball away, and obviously some added help at safety.

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State (6'6, 334): (5) Washington at (11) Oregon State, 7:30 p.m.

Fuaga is a RT prospect from Oregon State with prototype size and plenty of athleticism who is beginning to get some first round love. In pass protection, Fuaga can retreat with quick feet and wait for rushers to come to him (Jeff Stoutland style), or attack at the snap near the line of scrimmage (Howard Mudd style). In the run game, he can move bodies against their will and reset the line of scrimmage. But it's his explosiveness when he pulls to the outside or when he bolts to the second level that is what has scouts excited. You can see all of those traits on display here in his game against Utah earlier this season: 

Fuaga's fit in Philly is pretty easy. He can understudy under Lane Johnson for however long Johnson wants to continue to play while also potentially cross-training at RG in the short-term.

Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas (6'0, 207): (7) Texas at Iowa State, 8:00 p.m.

Brooks has had to sit behind Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson at Texas the last couple of seasons, but now that they have moved on to the NFL, he was having a breakout season before tearing his ACL last week.

Jonathon Brooks Rush Yards YPC TD 
2021 21 143 6.8 
2022 30 197 6.6 
2023 187 1139 6.1 10 


Brooks also had 25 catches on the season, so he is a factor in the passing game. Here are all of Brooks' touches against Kansas earlier this season:

Brooks would probably be best served to go back to Texas for another season, but if he comes out he could be a bargain on Day 3.

Previously profiled players

August 26

  1. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
  2. Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame
  3. Matthew Hayball, P, Vanderbilt
  4. Calen Bullock, S, USC
  5. Dorian Singer, WR, USC

September 2

  1. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
  2. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
  3. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
  4. Maason Smith, DT, LSU
  5. Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State

September 9

  1. Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
  2. Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M
  3. T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
  4. J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama
  5. Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

September 16

  1. Jer'Zhan Newton, iDL, Illinois
  2. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
  3. Kai Kroeger, P, South Carolina
  4. Jacoby Windmon, SAM, Michigan State
  5. Oronde Gadsden II, WR, Syracuse

September 23

  1. Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
  2. Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati
  3. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
  4. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
  5. Tory Taylor, P, Iowa

September 30

  1. Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
  2. Jimmy Horn, WR, Colorado
  3. Eric Gentry, LB, USC
  4. Graham Barton, OL, Duke
  5. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

October 7

  1. Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
  2. Smael Mondon, Jr., LB, Georgia
  3. Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
  4. Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
  5. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

October 14

  1. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
  2. Deshawn Pace, LB, Cincinnati
  3. Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon
  4. Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State
  5. Kamren Kinchins, S, Miami

October 21

  1. Kalen King, CB, Penn State
  2. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
  3. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
  4. Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
  5. Cole Bishop, S, Utah

October 28

  1. Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
  2. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
  3. Frank Gore, Jr., RB, Southern Mississippi
  4. Tykee Smith, S, Georgia
  5. Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia

November 4

  1. Cooper DeJean, S, Iowa
  2. Javon Foster, OT, Missouri
  3. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
  4. Bralen Trice, DE, Washington
  5. Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

November 11

  1. Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
  2. Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin
  3. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
  4. Josh Newton, CB TCU
  5. Jordan Burch, DE, Oregon

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Grocery shopping

Videos

Featured

Small business owner calculating expenses

Put a money market to work for your small business
Limited - Fashion District Philadelphia - Cube Area

Experience Fashion District Philadelphia during the holidays

Just In

Must Read

Neighborhoods

Crosswalk murals have been shown to reduce traffic crashes, so Fishtown just added one to a busy intersection
Fishtown Crosswalk Mural

Sponsored

See 'The Nutcracker' this holiday season
Limited - The Nutcracker - Philadelphia Ballet 2023

Men's Health

For many men, the holidays are time for overindulgence, but they also can be a launch pad to a healthy lifestyle
Holidays Healthy Living

TV

New season of 'Abbott Elementary' to premiere in February
abbott elementary season 3

Eagles

Week 11 NFL picks
111623AndyReidPatrickMahomes

Weekend

Holiday markets, tree plantings and the National Dog Show: Your weekend guide to things to do
Christmas Village weekend guide

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved