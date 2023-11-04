Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's draft.

DeJean can play outside corner, slot corner, safety, or linebacker. He is one of the best punt returners in the nation, and he's an outstanding gunner. He is simply a ridiculous athlete and football player.

In 2022, DeJean had 75 tackles, 5 INTs (3 pick-sixes), and 8 pass breakups. Here are all five of those picks:

So far in 2023, he has 38 tackles, 2 INTs, and 2 punt return TDs (one didn't count).

DeJean is unlikely to be there wherever the Eagles pick, but if they were to move up he is an extraordinarily versatile and talented player who they can plug in wherever they see fit.

Also, please don't actually watch an Iowa-Northwestern game.

Javon Foster, OT, Missouri (6'5, 319): (12) Missouri at (2) Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Foster started a couple games at RT for Missouri in 2020, before becoming the Tigers' starting LT in 2021, 2022, and 2023. He has a strong anchor in pass pro, and he's a powerful blocker in the run game. He's No. 76, at LT below:

There are more athletic offensive tackles in this draft class, so Foster is probably a Day 2 guy, but he is a good player, he has some experience playing on both sides, and I think he could also appeal to some teams at guard.

Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia (6'0, 180): (12) Missouri at (2) Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Lassiter is a physical, confident, competitive corner, but one who lacks ideal size, at a listed height/weight of 6'0, 180. He is an aggressive tackler on the perimeter in the run game and on quick screens, and he has both short area quickness as well as long speed to stick with receivers. Some highlights from this season.

On the downside, Lassiter only has 1 career INT, and he can be a little grabby in coverage. He could potentially be a starting slot corner out of the box, with some outside corner versatility. Day 2 guy.

Bralen Trice, DE, Washington (6'4, 274): (5) Washington at (20) USC, 7:30 p.m.

The Eagles have a pair of star edge rushers in Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat, who typically win more with speed than power. They also have first-round pick Nolan Smith, whose game is also more geared toward speed. Trice is a bigger edge rusher with a power element to his game.



Trice had 9 sacks in 2022, 2.5 so far in 2023, which is just OK production. He reminds me a little of the Bills' A.J. Epenesa, and would make sense as a successor to Brandon Graham. He's probably an early Day 2 guy.

Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky (6'2, 241): Kentucky at Mississippi State, 7:30 p.m.

Wallace came in at No. 11 on The Athletic's freaks list:

The former high school track star — who once jumped 23-4 1/4 inches to break a school record that stood for 44 years and also won the state weightlifting title with a 335-pound power clean — is now up to 242 pounds, but still runs 22 MPH on the GPS and vertical-jumps 38.5 inches. His power clean is now up to 380 and he squats almost 600.

In seven games this season for Kentucky, Wallace has 42 tackles, 3.5 sacks, an INT, and a forced fumble. He is a good run defender and blitzer. A little taste from his game against Missouri last season:

I like his fit in the Eagles' defense as a WILL linebacker, and an immediate contributor on special teams. Day 3.