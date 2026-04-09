Fleur's, the acclaimed French restaurant in Kensington, to close after 7 months in business

Fleur's, the acclaimed French restaurant that opened in Kensington seven months ago, is closing Sunday.

The ownership team plans to take several weeks to assess the future of the business. A new concept for the upscale restaurant that is better suited for the neighborhood is a possibility.

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"This has been really humbling," the owners wrote in a social media post Wednesday. "From the beginning we set out to be both a neighborhood restaurant and a destination restaurant. … Right now we are focused on taking some time to assess how we can make Fleur's work so it can become the fixture in our community we know it can be."

The restaurant, located inside the former Fluehr's Furniture Store building at 2205 N. Front St., opened in September to rave reviews. Its ownership team includes Josh Mann, Graham Gernsheimer and George Sabatino, a chef who formerly worked at Barbuzzo, Aldine and as culinary director for the Safran Turney restaurant group.

Fleur's ambience, happy hour specials and farm-to-table menu led Eater to be name it one of the city's best new restaurants earlier this year.

But the owners said a lack of foot traffic rendered their business concept unsustainable.

"Our team is everything to us … and we won't allow ourselves to get to the point where we cannot pay them," their social media post said. "For this reason, we believe that remaining open after this week is not responsible."

The owners called Fleur's their "dream restaurant."

"We love this building. We love our block and our neighbors. We love being a part of the Kensington community," the post said. "We will take the next few weeks to sit down and assess what the future of Fleur's will look like."