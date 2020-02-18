More Health:

February 18, 2020

Delaware County student's death from flu a tragic reminder of virus's potential danger

There have been 92 pediatric deaths across the U.S. so far this flu season, according to the CDC

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Influenza
Flu death Worrall Elementary Delco Screenshot/Google Street View

Matthew Wzorek, a second-grader at Worrall Elementary in Broomall, Delaware County, died following complications from influenza type B, the Marple Newtown School District said on Monday. His teacher is also currently being treated for the same flu strain.

The death of a second-grader at Worrall Elementary in Broomall from the flu prompted the Marple Newtown School District to remind students, staff and parents about the potentially serious health consequences of the virus.

Matthew Wzorek died Sunday night from complications related to influenza B. Wzorek appears to be the first pediatric death in Pennsylvania, according to the latest available flu statistics from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

There have been 72,460 flu illnesses reported in Pennsylvania, according to the state health department's weekly report through Feb. 8. This includes 45,531 cases of influenza B and 25,542 cases of influenza; 47 people have died in Pennsylvania, a count that does not include Wzorek's death.

In New Jersey, two children have died so far this flu season. Across the United States, 92 children have died from the flu this year, the CDC reports, and there have been at least 26 million illnesses, 250,000 hospitalizations, and 14,000 deaths from the flu.

Influenza B has an incubation period of four days. Symptoms of the flu include fever, chills, coughing, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Muscle or body aches, headaches, and fatigue are also indicative of the virus. Some people, but mostly children, experiencing vomiting and diarrhea.

It is likely that Wzorek's second grade class, and all of Worrall Elementary School, has been exposed to the flu virus, Marple Newtown superintendent Tina Kane said in a statement posted to the school district's website

Wzorek's teacher has been diagnosed with the influenza B virus and is being treated with Tamiflu, a common anti-viral medication administered during the first two days of symptoms, Kane said.

"Quite frankly, since the virus is airborne, the entire district should be on high alert for signs and symptoms of the flu," the superintendent said.

District buildings are being disinfected with an aerosol sanitization spray and classrooms are cleaned daily, Kane said. 

An earlier letter from Kane informing district families about Wzorek's death, obtained by 6ABC, described the boy has having a "happy smile and kind heart in class. He loved being with his friends and was always willing to offer assistance to his teachers and peers. To say that he will be missed is an enormous understatement."

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Influenza Philadelphia Flu Flu Season Marple Township Broomall Deaths Delaware County

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

What's it like to be in the 'Mike Scott Hive?' We spent a night with them.
Mike-Scott-Hive-Party-2_021720

Investigations

Lansdale-native Amie Harwick allegedly killed at Hollywood Hills home
Amie Harwick killed Hollywood

Health News

Insulin costs far less on Craigslist – but it's a risky purchase for diabetics, health experts say
Insulin Craigslist Marketplace

Eagles

Eagles beat writer question face-off power rankings
021720DougPederson

Video

Eagles' Jason Kelce arm wrestles random guy at bar while wearing Delco shirt
Jason Kelce arm wrestle

Food & Drink

Craftsman Row Saloon is celebrating Mardi Gras through the end of February
Mardi Gras food & drink specials

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved