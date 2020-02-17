More Health:

February 17, 2020

Insulin costs far less on Craigslist – but it's a risky purchase for diabetics, health experts say

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Diabetes
Insulin Craigslist Marketplace Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS/Sipa USA

The surging cost of insulin is prompting some diabetics to purchase the life-saving medication on Craigslist, though health experts say such sales are risky.

The surging cost of insulin is forcing many people with diabetes to consider purchasing the life-saving medication from alternatives sources – like Craigslist.

To be sure, the discounts are there.

Analog insulin, including Humalog, Lantus and Novolog, costs hundreds of dollars less on the online marketplace, according to a study published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine. Human synthetic insulin also is considerably less expensive.

The illegal market's existence is evidence of a broken health care system that forces some diabetics to make risky purchases just to stay alive, researchers say.

"It calls for policy change," said Rosemarry Frasso, a qualitative research scientist at Thomas Jefferson University. "There are some states where they cap it at $100 per month. Illinois has just done that. Something has to be done.

"The unregulated resale of prescription drugs isn't legal – and in this case can be really dangerous. We're not sure who is buying it, but it's worrisome. It's a cry for policy change."

The retail cost of the four most-popular insulin medications more than tripled between 2007 and 2017. For instance, the monthly wholesale price of Humulin, a short-acting insulin, increased from $258 in 2010 to nearly $1,100 in 2015.

Some diabetics unable to afford the cost of their medications have turned to international markets or started rationing insulin in hopes of making it last longer.

Others, as researchers found, are turning to secondary markets online. And that's a risky place to buy medications.

Secondhand purchases carry a considerable risk of contamination, said Dr. Jennifer Goldstein, program director for clinical research at ChristianaCare in Delaware. Additionally, insulin must be stored at an appropriate temperature – a particular concern when it is shipped – to maintain its potency.

"You have no idea what you're buying," said Goldstein, who has treated many patients hospitalized by a diabetic crisis that stemmed from an inability to afford their insulin. "You have no idea what you're getting. And that's the greatest danger."

Over a 12-day span last summer, researchers found 432 Craigslist advertisements selling insulin and albuterol, an asthma medication. The listings stemmed from 240 cities in 31 states. About 75% involved insulin.

The average price per vile of analog insulin was $372.30 cheaper than the retail price listed on Drugs.com. The average vile of human synthetic insulin was $123.19 less expensive.

"People need this life-saving medicine," Frasso said. "If they're resourceful, they're going to find a way to get it. But Craigslist is an unregulated marketplace for this. Folks are taking a risk by purchasing insulin in this way."

Researchers found that many sellers came with altruistic intentions. Some sold their remaining insulin when their prescription changed, knowing other diabetics are in need.

Such sales are against Craigslist policy – in addition to being illegal. And though the buyer assumes some risk, researchers fear that consequences could be worse if greater enforcement is taken.

That's why they're pushing for policy changes to ensure all diabetics have access to insulin.

"Patients should not have to go to Craiglist to find affordable insulin," Goldstein said. "We need to find a solution to the insulin cost crisis."

Follow John & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @WriterJohnKopp | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add John's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.


John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Diabetes Philadelphia Insulin Craigslist Thomas Jefferson University Health Policy Health Risks Illness

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Should the Eagles exercise Derek Barnett's fifth-year option?
58_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Derek_Barnett_KateFrese.jpg

Education

Mayor Kenney gives vote of confidence to School District superintendent amid asbestos issue
Jim Kenney

Prevention

How to convince your loved ones to get the flu shot
Flu shot cost

Social Media

Howard Eskin calling McCutchen ‘Lawrence’ is just the latest in a storied history of awful tweets
McCutchen-Eskin-Twitter_021220_usat

University of Pennsylvania

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is Penn's 2020 Commencement speaker
Adichie Penn Commencement Speaker

Food & Drink

Craftsman Row Saloon is celebrating Mardi Gras through the end of February
Mardi Gras food & drink specials

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved