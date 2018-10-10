More Health:

October 10, 2018

Wilmington health care network to administer over 11,000 employee flu shots

#HitMeWithYourFluShot takes place on Thursday with Christiana Cares Health System

By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Contributor
flu-shot

'Tis the season for flu shots!

When it comes to the flu shot, most people are totally in favor or totally against the flu-limiting injection. No matter your camp, major props are deserved for a Delaware health network aiming to vaccinate their 11,000-plus employees — all in one day.

Christiana Care Health System, based in Wilmington, launched the organization-wide #HitMeWithYourFluShot campaign as an effort to tackle the largest employee-wide flu-vaccination in company history. Shots will be administered to nearly 12,000 employees on Thursday between 4 a.m. and 9 p.m. at both the Christiana and Wilmington hospitals.

RELATED READ: Many U.S. school districts unprepared for infectious disease outbreaks

#HitMeWithYourFluShot day also will include fun activities — like radio interviews, photo booths and a visit from PAWS — to keep things exciting throughout the day for the nearly 90-percent of Christiana Care’s employees that get vaccinated. In addition to the flu shot parties happening at Christiana and Wilmington hospitals, vaccinations will be administered to Christiana Cares satellite locations in New Jersey and Maryland on this momentous day.

While #HitMeWithYourFluShot is a fabulous tagline for the campaign, it’s also meant to be used on social media. Christiana Cares is encouraging employees to share photos of their flu-shot fun with the hashtag.

As we know, the flu season last year was worse than it’s been in a veryyyyy long time, killing an estimated 80,000 people nationwide. #HitMeWithYourFluShot is Christiana Care’s effort to reduce the sprawl of flu season within their network.

Oh, and if you’re going back and forth as to whether or not you should get the vaccinated this year, TIME believes you totally should and even put together a know-it-all guide to the flu shot this year.

