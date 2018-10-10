Wilmington health care network to administer over 11,000 employee flu shots

When it comes to the flu shot, most people are totally in favor or totally against the flu-limiting injection. No matter your camp, major props are deserved for a Delaware health network aiming to vaccinate their 11,000-plus employees — all in one day.

Christiana Care Health System, based in Wilmington, launched the organization-wide #HitMeWithYourFluShot campaign as an effort to tackle the largest employee-wide flu-vaccination in company history. Shots will be administered to nearly 12,000 employees on Thursday between 4 a.m. and 9 p.m. at both the Christiana and Wilmington hospitals.