The rebuilding Flyers always heard the playoff stories. Now they can write their own.

At a certain point, all you really had left were the stories.

And even then, those were feeling like fleeting fairytales after so long.

Owen Tippett doesn't know the world of Flyers playoff hockey, and outside of a short run with the Florida Panthers years ago, he hardly knows the playoffs at all.

He knew apathy. He knew a desolate arena and checked-out fans, who had accepted that their team was at rock bottom when he arrived as a lost prospect, with a couple of draft picks attached, in the trade that sent away the franchise's best player of that previous decade in Claude Giroux.

And in the several years that followed, he would know pain. He would know a front-office shakeup that transitioned the Flyers into a lengthy and unshakable rebuild, the sudden and bitter trades of beloved teammates as a result of that process, coach hirings and firings, career breakthroughs and false starts, and even rumors as recent as this past March that even he could be dealt away.

Yet Tippett remained, and through it all, the stories kept getting told of a packed arena coated top to bottom in orange, of goals, checks, and fights that garnered reactions so loud they could've blown the roof off the place, and of a city that would fully rally behind the Philadelphia Flyers again if you just gave it a reason to.

It has one now.

The Flyers, finally, made it back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It took everything they had, and of course, a drag-out shootout that came down to one last goal and one last save at the very end, but they beat the Carolina Hurricanes Monday night, 3-2, at the home Xfinity Mobile Arena, completing a sprint of a climb back up the standings ever since returning from the late-February Olympic break and clinching the 3-seed in the Metropolitan Division as the Eastern Conference's last available postseason spot.

Tippett has heard all the stories, for years now. But now, as a vital power forward and 28-goal scorer, he's about to know the world of Flyers playoff hockey for himself.

He's about to start writing a new story, too, and he isn't alone.

"Ever since I got here, I've heard nothing but how crazy the fans are and how passionate they are," said Tippett, who in spots looked like he was fighting to hold back the emotion in front of a wave of reporters postgame. "There's been a glimpse of it but, you know, this is ultimately what they wanted"

"I had chills going out for the game," he continued about Monday night's long-awaited clincher and the fans that packed the arena waiting to see it. "That was the loudest I've heard this building, and towards the end of it, too, I couldn't even hear anything."

And he wasn't alone.

Matvei Michkov, Trevor Zegras, Tyson Foerster, and Dan Vladar, all at various points, also heard the stories about how much Philadelphia can get behind its hockey team.

And at one point or another, much like Tippett, they all had their reasons to be dismissed before they got to the Flyers.

Michkov's biggest concern was never his skill, but when he would come over from Russia, if ever, after the Flyers drafted him seventh overall in 2023 as a major piece to their rebuild.

Zegras became known for incredible highlight-reel goals, but as a complete hockey player, the Anaheim Ducks gave up on him ever becoming one.

Foerster, a late first-rounder from a previous regime, was originally thought to be too slow of a skater to last in the NHL.

And Vladar, who was only ever a backup goaltender with one year at a save percentage above .900, signed in the summer with Danny Brière, oddly at the time, saying that he would have a chance to come in and prove himself as a No. 1.

But they've all re-written their stories since, and on Monday night, they brought on their finest hours yet.

Michkov and Zegras scored the two most important goals of their careers to bring the Flyers out of a 2-0 hole and to send Xfinity Mobile Arena into a frenzy.

Foerster, in a shootout stalemate, never went for the fancy move. He skated in, picked his spot, and bulleted a shot right past Carolina goaltender Brandon Bussi to bring both the game and the Flyers' season down to one more save.

And against Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin and with deafening noise from the crowd around him, Vladar, the unsung goalie who stood on his head all night (and all year), squared up to the shot, dropped into his pads, and then saw that deciding puck go bouncing away off of them.

A blaring horn and the electricity of an arena that hadn't been that alive in years immediately followed, as Vladar's teammates came flooding off the bench in elation to celebrate around him.

They heard stories, all of them, and only a remaining few, between captain Sean Couturier, veterans Travis Konecny and Travis Sanheim, and to an extent, head coach Rick Tocchet, have ever lived it.

But now this era of the Philadelphia Flyers, and the fans who have waited so long for a moment like this to come back, they can finally see it for themselves.

And start to write a new story.

"It's gonna be a lot of fun," said Tippett, still trying to find the words. "These guys in this room love each other. All the doubters, all year, we believed right from the start, right from training camp...It's gonna be a blast, and we're gonna soak it all in.

"But the job's not done."

It's just getting started.

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