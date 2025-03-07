More Sports:

March 07, 2025

NHL Trade Deadline: Flyers flip Andrei Kuzmenko to LA Kings

Kuzmenko, who came over from the Flames in the Joel Farabee-Morgan Frost trade, has been dealt again for a future third-rounder.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
Andrei-Kuzmenko-Flyers-Flames-March-2025-NHL.jpg Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

Andrei Kuzmenko's stay in Philly was short.

The Flyers have flipped winger Andrei Kuzmenko to the Los Angeles Kings, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman was first to report and head coach John Tortorella more or less confirmed when he spoke to the media in Voorhees on Friday during the team's noon practice. 

"Yeah, I just heard about it when I was coming up here," Tortorella said. "So I'm not sure of the details of it all, but good kid, fullof energy, very skilled. 

The Flyers are getting a third-round draft pick back in 2027, the team announced, while also sending LA their 2025 seventh-rounder this summer. The Flyers will also be retaining 50 percent of Kuzmenko's expiring $5.5 million cap hit.

Kuzmenko, a 29-year old winger out of Russia, was part of the return from Calgary in the Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost trade

He scored two goals and notched three assists during his short stay of seven games in Philadelphia, and had flashes of solid skill with the hands and some great anticipation, but he didn't mesh well on a line with Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny, and one final throw for a spark by pairing him with Matvei Michkov from Tortorella in Thursday night's loss to Winnipeg didn't produce much either. 

"It's tough to give a full report on him because I just haven't had him long enough," Tortorella said. "But I liked his energy. I don't think there was really a connection when I tried TK and him. It just hasn't worked. I tried him with [Michkov] a little bit last night. So it's a guy that, obviously, the book of it is inconsistency. Really good and then some struggles."

Now the Kings, in the thick of the playoff race out West, will see if they can get him into a role that yields the good out of him way more often. 

MORE: Scott Laughton dealt to Maple Leafs for prospect, first-round pick

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers NHL Philadelphia NHL Trade Deadline Andrei Kuzmenko

Videos

Featured

Limited - Sentral - Bellevue

Live at The Sporting Club - Now Leasing! Up to One Month Free
Limited - Jay Pharoah

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents comedian and SNL alum Jay Pharoah on Friday, March 14!

Just In

Must Read

Government

Ahead of busy 2026, Philly allocates millions for preparations

Lemon Hill FIFA 2026 budget

Sponsored

The intersection of heart health and breast cancer care

Limited - FCCC oncologist McShane with patient

Books

New book details 1970s Philly gun smuggling operation to Ireland

IRA Philadelphia book

Illness

Large tattoos nearly triple the risk of lymphoma, new study suggests

Tattoos Lymphoma Cancer

Weekend

Mt. Airy Restaurant Week and a PAWS promotion: Your weekend guide

Weekend guide

Sixers

Friday film: Diving into Quentin Grimes' emergence as a scorer and ball-handler for Sixers

Grimes 3.6.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved