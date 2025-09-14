Flyers trade G Ivan Fedotov to Blue Jackets for sixth-round pick

The Flyers traded goaltender Ivan Fedotov to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, taking a 2026 sixth-round draft pick back in return, while setting their goalie depth chart just ahead of training camp this coming week.

Fedotov was entering the last of a two-year, $6.5 million contract that he signed last summer, and is set to carry a $3.25 million cap hit into this season. Columbus will be taking on all of his salary.

Fedotov, 28, was originally a seventh-round draft pick by the Flyers out of Russia in 2015, but took until late into the 2023-24 season for him to arrive after forced military service to the country derailed his career.

Listed at 6'7" and 214 pounds, Fedotov had an in-demand build for an NHL goalie, along with a show of skill that pointed to him being able to translate it to North America.

He did show flashes of that promise once he finally did arrive, but had yet to sustain it, and all while getting stuck in another Flyers goaltending carousel between himself, Sam Ersson, and Aleksei Kolosov, who came in last summer from Belarus.

Across Fedotov's full season and change in Philadelphia, he posted a .874 save percentage and a 6-14-5 record across 29 games.

He'll get a new opportunity in Columbus now, while the Flyers look set to move forward with Ersson, free-agent signing Dan Vladar, Kolosov, and then prospect Carson Bjarnason in net.

Ersson and Vladar look to be the immediate NHL duo, while Kolosov and Bjarnason will likely get their development minutes down with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the AHL.

But the Flyers' goaltending situation is open.

In the summer, general manager Danny Brière said Vladar would have a chance to come in and compete to be the No. 1 goaltender.

Earlier this week, president of hockey ops Keith Jones expressed a big belief in Ersson heading into this season, and also stated confidence that Kolosov is willing to spend time in the AHL now after the 23-year-old's status and career intentions were shrouded in mystery and rumors for several months.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports