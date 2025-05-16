More Sports:

May 16, 2025

Flyers star Matvei Michkov uninjured in car accident, GM Danny Brière says 'there's nothing more than that to it'

Multiple reports said Michkov was in an accident in Dubai, but he wasn't injured, and the Flyers didn't appear too alarmed.

By Nick Tricome
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
Matvei-Michkov-Flyers-File-Photo-2025-NHL.jpg Kyle Ross/Imagn Images

Matvei Michkov was uninjured in a recent car accident, reports say.

Flyers rookie star Matvei Michkov was in a car accident in Dubai earlier this week, but he and his friend driving the vehicle were both uninjured, multiple reports, including from NBC Sports Philadelphia, claimed.

The vehicle was rented under Michkov's name while on vacation, according to Russian outlet Sports-Express (as relayed by Daria Tuboltseva for another Russian outlet, RG Media).

And that's where the story begins and ends, as far as Flyers general manager Danny Brière said he knows.

"We've been in touch with his agent, and the league, and all that," Brière said of Michkov's accident on Friday morning, following the Flyers' introduction of Rick Tocchet as the new head coach at the Wells Fargo Center. "As far as we know, there's no foul play. It was a little brush-up."

"There's nothing going on," Brière continued. "Nothing happened to him or his friend. There's no foul play, or nothing involved that could get him in trouble.

"Apparently, from what we've learned, they lost control of the vehicle, hit the wall, and there's nothing more than that to it." 

Michkov came over from Russia and joined the Flyers two years ahead of schedule. Then, even through some notable ups and downs, the 20-year-old went on to lead the team and the NHL rookie race in scoring with 26 goals. He wasn't named a finalist for the Calder Trophy, however, as the league's rookie of the year. 

During his end-of-year cleanout interview back in April, Michkov mentioned that he did intend to go back home to Russia for a bit in the offseason. 



Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

