Flyers' annual Rookie Series vs. Rangers prospects returns to Lehigh Valley in September

The Flyers and Rangers prospects will face off at the PPL Center in Allentown when Philadelphia's annual Rookie Series makes its return on September 12-13.

The prospect showcase typically marks the end of the Flyers' rookie camp, sets the stage for the start of the team's training camp later that month, and offers fans a first look at the team's future in a live-game scenario set up at the Phantoms' AHL home in Lehigh Valley.

Last year's Rookie Series served as the first glimpse of rising star Matvei Michkov, who arrived over from Russia two years ahead of schedule, and had him skating alongside other hopeful core prospects in Oliver Bonk and Jett Luchanko.

This year is likely to have Luchanko back in the fold, alongside 2025 first-round center Jack Nesbitt and other developing future pieces like junior defenseman Spencer Gill.

College prospects like the recently committed Porter Martone and Shane Vansaghi at Michigan State are unlikely to participate, though, because of NCAA rules and their obligations to their college program.

“The Rookie Series gives our young prospects a great platform to compete, gain experience, and showcase their development,” Flyers general manager Danny Brière said in a press release. “Over the last few seasons, building this series with the Rangers has created a strong partnership and competitive edge that benefits both organizations. It’s a great early test for the prospects and a chance for our staff to evaluate them in game situations.”

The first prospect game is Friday, Sept. 12 at 7:05 p.m. local time. Game 2 is Saturday at 5:05 p.m.

Tickets for each can be purchased at the PPL Center website.

