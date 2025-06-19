Reports: Todd Reirden to join Rick Tocchet's Flyers coaching staff

Rick Tocchet has one more addition coming to the Flyers' bench.

Todd Reirden is in the process of being hired as a third assistant coach, per OnPattison's Anthony SanFilippo and the Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli.

Reirden will be in charge of the Flyers' defense, according to SanFilippo.

Reirden, 53, was an assistant coach for the Washington Capitals when they won the Stanley Cup in 2018, then he became the successor to Barry Trotz as the head coach when Trotz left the organization that summer.

He only lasted two seasons, both first-round playoff exits, before he was fired.

Reirden has also been an assistant for the Pittsburgh Penguins across two separate stints, first from 2010-2014 under Dan Bylsma until the Penguins decided to clear the deck – when Reirden then latched on to the Capitals – and then after he was fired from Washington from 2020-2024 under Mike Sullivan.

Pittsburgh fired Reirden again after two straight down seasons while he was in charge of an ineffective power play. Sullivan followed him a year later with his exit to the New York Rangers' head coaching job this past May.

Reirden won't touch the power play in Philadelphia. That responsibility is presumed to fall to Jaroslav Svejkovsky, who joined the Flyers' coaching staff earlier this month alongside Jay Varady.

Svejkovsky worked with Tocchet in Vancouver, and Varady with him in Arizona.

Reirden will be joining from within the Metro division.

