Tyson Foerster scores hat trick, reaches 20-goal mark again, and cements his place in Flyers' rebuild

Tyson Foerster fired home two lasers and then fought for the empty-net look over center ice to complete his first career hat trick on Wednesday night.

The first goal he beamed over the shoulder of New York goaltender Jonathan Quick to get the Flyers on the board; the second he teed up on a one-time feed to break the Rangers' will late; and the third, he cut in on a clearing lob that New York's Adam Fox tried to bat down with his glove. A bump put the puck at Foerster's feet instead, and with a clear runway for the long-distance shot. He buried it.

In the defeated quiet of an emptying Madison Square Garden, for a Rangers team whose own season fell apart, the 23-year-old Foerster reached the career milestone to push the Flyers toward a chaotic 8-5 road win.

The hat trick also propelled him toward another: a new career-high in goals with 22, and back-to-back 20-plus goal seasons within his first two full years in the NHL.

Foerster has done it somewhat quietly, as the priority on his game, by his own admission in the past, has been on the defensive aspects since he's gotten to the Flyers. Plus, the identity of his current line with Noah Cates as his center and Bobby Brink as the opposite wing has forged its identity largely on checking.

But that he was still able to generate that level of offense with the focus elsewhere in mind is a testament to the young forward's skill, and a powerful shot that he seems to be breaking out more lately.

And obviously, it's a clear mark of progress for him career-wise, but also just as much that he is going to be a part of the Flyers' long-term plans as the truck ahead with their rebuild.

"I think 20 goals is a nice threshold, and there's not many guys that do it, never mind at his age," interim coach Brad Shaw said of Foerster postgame. "He hasn't been given a ton of offensive response ability either. So for him to do it sort of on a checking line role is probably even more impressive. He's a real diligent young man, a real pro, mature beyond his years, and that shows in his game."

Which could be a game with a ceiling for much more.

With Wednesday night's contest included, Foerster now has six goals and seven points in the five games since the Flyers fired John Tortorella as the head coach.

The entire team, knowing full well its season will be ending early again, has been playing with a spark since the coaching change, winning four of their last five games, but individually, Foerster has been skating as one of the bigger beneficiaries.

Foerster and his line's roles haven't really changed, but he has been finding clearer and more aggressive lanes to the net of late, which has opened up more scoring opportunity for him. Just as important, though, is that he's been cashing in on those chances, which is something the Flyers have struggled to do overall for the entire season.

In the past five games, the Flyers have been outscoring their opponents 25-17, and with Foerster and his linemates each skating within the top 10 on the team in expected goals for percentage during the current stretch, per Natural Stat Trick – Foerster is at nine with 55.74 percent, Cates at six with 57.79 percent, and Brink fifth at a 60.20 percent clip.

And in the case of Wednesday night in New York, it always helps, too, when you can catch an opponent overcommitting to a breakout and then be a step too slow to recover.

Foerster and the Flyers were able to jump on the Rangers for that, and the hope now is that it can be a small victory to carry forward to better next year.

"We got four [games] left, " Foerster said. "Hopefully I can continue to stay hot and do it again next year."

