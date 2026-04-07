Flyers rooting guide: A look at everything they need, and face, in the playoff chase

The Philadelphia Flyers are trying to chase down their first playoff spot in six years, and all with a city that's tuning back in and rallying behind them again after a young and emerging roster broke out into a stretch of great hockey.

But the regular-season schedule is dwindling down quickly, several other competing teams on the bubble are scratching and clawing after one of the last spots, too, and none of them – the Flyers included – are close to safe yet.

As the Flyers try to make that last push into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, here's a guide on the standings, the remaining schedule, where and when to scoreboard watch, and the team's overall odds to make it into the postseason.

Bookmark this post, as it will be updated daily with the latest.

Current Standings

Here are the Metropolitan Division standings, along with the Eastern Conference Wild Card race, as of Tuesday morning:

Rk) Team W-L-OTL PTS P% GP G DIF L10 M1) Hurricanes 49-22-6 104 .675 77 +47 7-3-0 M2) Penguins 40-22-16 96 .615 78 +30 6-4-0 M3) FLYERS 39-26-12 90 .584 77 -3 7-3-0 – – – – – – – WC1) Bruins 43-26-9 95 .609 78 +19 6-3-1 WC2) Senators 40-27-10 90 .584 77 +20 6-3-1 – – – – – – – 3) Islanders 42-31-5 89 .571 78 -3 3-7-0 4) Red Wings 40-29-8 88 .571 77 -9 4-6-0 5) Blue Jackets 38-27-12 88 .571 77 +3 3-6-1 6) Capitals 39-30-9 88 .558 77 +8 6-3-1

The Flyers moved up to third in the Metro, the cutoff for a divisional playoff seed, with Sunday's big 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins in overtime.

They sit one point above the New York Islanders with a game in hand, who just pulled a last-ditch coaching switch from Patrick Roy to Pete DeBoer, though it should be noted that the Islanders won't play until Thursday. The Flyers will have played two more games by then to even up the two.

The No. 3 seed in the Metro is the Flyers' most direct path into the playoffs.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are also in the running for the 3-seed with 88 points, but have gone 0-5-1 since defeating the Flyers in regulation, 3-2, back on March 24 in Philly, and the Washington Capitals have rebounded back into having an outside chance, too.

The Flyers are in contention for the Eastern Conference's second Wild Card as well, but that's a more crowded race with the Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings in the mix out of a crowded Atlantic Division, on top of the Isles, Caps, and Blue Jackets.

There are slim chances of rallying enough to possibly catch up to second in the Metro or into the first Wild Card spot for the Flyers, but those would require some complete faceplants from either the rival Pittsburgh Penguins or the Bruins.

Flyers' remaining schedule

Date Opponent Time/Result Tue., 4/7 @Devils 7:00 p.m. Thu., 4/9 @Red Wings 7:00 p.m. Sat., 4/11 @Jets 7:00 p.m. Mon., 4/13 Hurricanes 7:00 p.m. Tues., 4/14 Canadiens 7:00 p.m.

*All times ET

Thursday's game against the Red Wings represents the last meeting between the two for the season, and one last major four-point swing.

The Flyers beat the Red Wings in Detroit, 5-3, on March 28.

The Red Wings followed up last Thursday, April 2, with a 4-2 win in Philly.

The Flyers have won consecutive games since, and are 7-3-0 in their last 10.

Detroit lost its next two and has gone 4-6-0 in its last 10, trying to fight off the looming fear of yet another late-season collapse for the club.

Scoreboard watching

Here are the games to keep an eye on day by day in the East playoff race as it concerns the Flyers, with results getting update as the schedule proceeds:

Tuesday

• Flyers at Devils, 7 p.m.

• Lightning at Senators, 7 p.m.

• Blue Jackets at Red Wings, 7 p.m.

• Bruins at Hurricanes, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

• Capitals at Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

• Flyers at Red Wings, 7:00 p.m.

• Maple Leafs at Islanders, 6:45 p.m.

• Blue Jackets at Sabres, 7:00 p.m.

• Panthers at Senators, 7:00 p.m.

• Penguins at Devils, 7:00 p.m.



Saturday

• Flyers at Jets, 7:00 p.m.

• Lightning at Bruins, 12:30 p.m.

• Senators at Islanders, 1:00 p.m.

• Capitals at Penguins, 3:00 p.m.

• Devils at Red Wings, 5:00 p.m.

• Blue Jackets at Canadiens, 7:00 p.m.



Sunday

• Penguins at Capitals, 3:00 p.m.

• Canadiens at Islanders, 6:00 p.m.

• Bruins at Blue Jackets, 6:00 p.m.

• Senators at Devils, 7:00 p.m.



Monday

• Hurricanes at Flyers, 7:00 p.m.

• Red Wings at Lightning, 7:00 p.m.



Tuesday

• Canadiens at Flyers, 7:00 p.m.

• Devils at Bruins, 7:00 p.m.

• Hurricanes at Islanders, 7:00 p.m.

• Capitals at Blue Jackets, 7:00 p.m.

• Penguins at Blues, 9:30 p.m.



Wednesday

• Red Wings at Panthers, 7:00 p.m.

• Maple Leafs at Senators, 7:30 p.m.

What tiebreakers do the Flyers have?

The Flyers have one, for sure, over the Islanders, winning the season series with a 3-1-0 record.

They have another over the Capitals if Washington rallies back into it, since Philly wins out in goal differential, 13-12, in a four-game series split.

They could grab one more, depending on Thursday night's outcome against the Red Wings, as the two teams split their first two matchups in regulation out of three.

Against the Senators and Blue Jackets, the Flyers are at the disadvantage from dropping their season series to both.

At the end of the day, though, the Flyers' simplest path is to just keep winning.

What are the odds they get in?

Here are the Flyers' odds percentages to make the playoffs, according to MoneyPuck's predictions model:

Flyers Outcome Odds% Make Playoffs 54.2% Clinch Metro 3 47.8% Clinch Metro 2 1.9% Clinch WC2 4.4% Clinch WC1 0.1%

*Odds via MoneyPuck

As you can see above, the 3-seed in the Metro, again, is their best shot.

Who might they face if they make it?

If the season ended today (Tuesday), the 3-seeded Flyers would be facing the 2-seeded Penguins in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Nothing better than packing Xfinity Mobile Arena to boo Sidney Crosby to get Philadelphia back in the mood for playoff hockey.

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