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April 16, 2026

Flyers playoffs: Game 1 vs. Penguins set for Saturday night in Pittsburgh

The Flyers' return run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs will officially begin Saturday, with the rest of the first-round schedule yet to be released.

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By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers Stanley Cup Playoffs
Trevor-Zegras-Flyers-Pens-3.7.26-NHL.jpg Charles LeClaire/Imagn Images

Trevor Zegras and the Flyers will finally get going on Saturday night.

The Flyers' first-round playoff series against the Penguins will begin Saturday night in Pittsburgh, the NHL confirmed Thursday.

Game 1 puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET at PPG Paints Arena, and will be getting a national broadcast on ESPN.

The rest of the Flyers' first-round schedule has yet to be released, along with the rest of the playoff field, so Philly is still left waiting for when that Game 3 back at Xfinity Mobile Arena will be.

No doubt, though, when the time finally comes, the arena will be rocking for the Flyers' first home Stanley Cup Playoff game in eight years.

Here's what we do know about the schedule for the best-of-7 series based on seeding (Pittsburgh is the 2-seed in the Metro and the Flyers have the 3-seed):

• Game 1 @PIT – Saturday, Apr. 18, 8 p.m.
• Game 2 @PIT – TBD
• Game 3 @PHI – TBD
• Game 4 @PHI – TBD
• Game 5 @PIT – TBD*
• Game 6 @PHI – TBD*
• Game 7 @PIT – TBD*
*If necessary; All times ET

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Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers Stanley Cup Playoffs Philadelphia Pittsburgh Penguins Trevor Zegras NHL Sidney Crosby Travis Konecny

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